Watch: Deandra Dottin sizzles in 2nd ODI as West Indies women slam 25 in Super Over victory over South Africa

The West Indies women's cricket team sealed a thrilling win against the South Africa women's team in the second game of the four-match ODI series on Monday. The gripping match which was played in Johannesburg went into Super Over after both the teams were bowled out for 160 in the 41-over-a-side match.

West Indies batters Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews showcased their marvelous cricketing skills and scored 25 runs in the Super Over. Smashing 25 runs was not easy for the batters as South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail was delivering the Super Over.

The Super Over began with Dottin scoring a couple of runs. She played a ramp shot in the next ball which went for a four. Ismail tried everything to stop the batter but that didn’t happen as Dottin was in full form. The right-handed batter then hit the third ball over Shabnim Ismail's head which sped away to the boundary. The bowler also tried a slower delivery to confuse Dottin but she spotted it and smashed the ball again.

The fifth ball of the Super Over gave three runs and brought Hayley Matthews on strike. She hit a six-over mid-wicket. The West Indies team succeeded in gathering 25 runs in the Super Over.

Watch the highlights of the super over here:

Deandra Dottin scored 19 runs off five balls while Hayley Matthews scored six runs off one ball.

The South African Women team could not achieve the target and scored only 17 runs in the Super Over. With this marvelous win, the West Indies lead the four-match series with 1-0.

The match was dominated by the bowlers. The West Indies bowlers Shakira Selman, Shamilia Connell, Chinelle Henry, Haley Mathews, And Karishma Ramharak succeeded in taking two wickets apiece.

The first ODI between West Indies and South Africa Women women teams was abandoned. Both the teams will lock horns again in the third and fourth matches on 3 and 6 February 2022.