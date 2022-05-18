Watch - David Warner’s daughter aces ‘Jhukega Nahi’ step from Pushpa: The Rise, wins hearts

David Warner has amassed a huge following not just for his power-packed batting performances but also for his love for Indian cinema. Be it his groovy steps from Pushpa: The Rise while fielding in the IPL or imitating dialogue from the film Uri, the Aussie batter is always out there showcasing his love for movies. And it seems like his daughter has taken a leaf out of his book as well.

A video shared by Warner shows his daughter Isla acing the iconic ‘Jhukega Nahi’ step from the movie Pushpa. The young girl can be seen doing the famous step with a sweet smile while dressed in a beautiful pink coloured frock.

“Since leaving India this child has been doing this nonstop,” wrote Warner. He also added two laughing out loud emojis along with the hashtag Pushpa.

Here is the video:



The video was shared a day ago and has got over 6.8 million views and several comments so far. One of them was from David Warner’s wife Candice Warner, who wrote that the little one was following in her daddy’s footsteps. Warner’s Delhi Capitals teammate Khaleel Ahmed also commented on the video and wrote, “My favourite ISLA.”

A user even took a cue from the film’s name and called the little one “Pushpa Warner”.

David Warner has been enjoying a great season so far. His team Delhi Capitals is at the fourth spot after their recent victory over Punjab Kings. Warner himself has been brilliant with the bat and is at the third spot in the list of Orange Cap contenders. The Delhi Capitals opener has scored 427 runs in 11 games, with an average of 53.38.

Delhi Capitals are still in the race for the playoffs. The team will face off against five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on 21 May.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score Update, Latest IPL Schedule 2022 and IPL 2022 Points table, Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.