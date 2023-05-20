Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Watch: David Warner has just the response to Ravindra Jadeja's banter

David Warner and Ravindra Jadeja had an amusing cat-and-mouse exchange during DC vs CSK in the IPL.

Ravindra Jadeja takes aim at David Warner. Screengrab: twitter/IPL

Nothing reflects a healthy clash better than players indulging in light-hearted banter and being game for it. This was exactly the case between Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) Ravindra Jadeja and Delhi Capitals’ (DC) skipper David Warner.

Warner was running between the wickets and the ball ended up with Jadeja who took aim at Warners’ end but did not throw the ball as if teasing the Aussie batter, who replied by mimicking Jadeja’s iconic bat swinging.

Watch:

Earlier CSK chose to bat after winning the toss and hammered the DC bowlers to put on a huge total of 223 for a loss of just three wickets.

Conway and Gaikwad stepped on the pedals from the word go and knocked impressive 87 off 52 and 79 off 50 respectively. They smashed 10 sixes and 14 boundaries between the two of them.

CSK coach Michael Hussey was delighted by the explosive innings.

“If you’d asked me if you would take 223 at the start, I would bite my hands off. Good job by Ruturaj and Conway, this is a good score on the board, but we’ll have to bowl well. People who played told me this is the best wicket of the season so far, but it did slow down as the ball went soft,” a jubilant Hussey said at the mid-innings break.

Updated Date: May 20, 2023 21:28:08 IST

