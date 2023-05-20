Watch: David Warner has just the response to Ravindra Jadeja's banter

Nothing reflects a healthy clash better than players indulging in light-hearted banter and being game for it. This was exactly the case between Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) Ravindra Jadeja and Delhi Capitals’ (DC) skipper David Warner.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Warner was running between the wickets and the ball ended up with Jadeja who took aim at Warners’ end but did not throw the ball as if teasing the Aussie batter, who replied by mimicking Jadeja’s iconic bat swinging.

Watch:

Earlier CSK chose to bat after winning the toss and hammered the DC bowlers to put on a huge total of 223 for a loss of just three wickets.

Conway and Gaikwad stepped on the pedals from the word go and knocked impressive 87 off 52 and 79 off 50 respectively. They smashed 10 sixes and 14 boundaries between the two of them.

CSK coach Michael Hussey was delighted by the explosive innings.

“If you’d asked me if you would take 223 at the start, I would bite my hands off. Good job by Ruturaj and Conway, this is a good score on the board, but we’ll have to bowl well. People who played told me this is the best wicket of the season so far, but it did slow down as the ball went soft,” a jubilant Hussey said at the mid-innings break.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.