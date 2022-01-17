Watch: Cummins wins hearts by asking teammates to pause champagne shower for Usman Khawaja

As Australia demolished England 4-0 in the 2021-22 Ashes series on 16 January, a video showcasing Australian skipper Pat Cummins' heartfelt gesture for batsman Usman Khawaja has gone viral online and wowed fans.

Following their 4-0 win in the Ashes, Aussie skipper Pat Cummins and his team were ready to pop champagne bottles and spray it on each other to begin the victory celebrations. However, Cummins realised that Khawaja could not be part of the celebrations and gestured to his teammates to put away the champagne bottles. He then called Khwaja to join in the fun and the team posed together with the urn.

Khwaja is a practicing Muslim and alcohol is prohibited in Islam.

The caption of the clip said, “Pat Cummins realizing that Khawaja had to stand away because of the alcohol so he tells his team to put it away and calls Khawaja back immediately. A very small but a very beautiful gesture”. The video was posted on 16 January on Twitter.

The video has received with 7.6 lakh views till date. Several people praised Cummins’ thoughtful gesture.

Many social media users wrote that the Aussie skipper’s gesture won their hearts.

Many people commented that the gesture to put away the champagne bottles and include Khwaja in the celebrations was “beautiful”.

Cummins, who took over the Test captaincy from Tim Paine, has started off first Test series as skipper with a terrific victory over England. In the final Test, the Aussies won the game by 146 runs at Hobart. With this series win, Australia retained the urn and also plaudits for their dominating performance.

Khwaja, who was included in the playing Xi in the fourth Ashes Test as a replacement for Travis Head. He became the third player to hit a century in both innings of a Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, scoring 137 and 101 (not out) against England. Despite his brilliant performance, England managed to draw the Test.

With his brilliant knocks, Khwaja also became the sixth Australian batsman to score two centuries in a single Ashes match. The 35-year-old batsman was also included in the fifth and final Ashes Test, but failed to replicate his previous performance.

