Football is one of the most popular games around the globe given the fact that it demands a lot of fitness and skills. Even cricketers practice this sport in order to enhance their body flexibility.

There are several instances when a fielder in a cricket match has been required to use his legs in an effort to save a boundary. But this time, a cricketer from a local tournament has broken all the barriers by showcasing his ultimate football talent to prevent a shot from crossing the boundary line. A clip of his spectacular effort has been going rounds across social media. From India great Sachin Tendulkar to New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham, the action of the unidentified player has caught the attention of several former and current professional cricketers worldwide.

In the widely-viral video, two teams can be spotted being engaged in an intense game during a local tournament somewhere in India. Following an easy delivery, the on-strike batter went to smash it over the boundary rope. The powerful hit seemed to clear the line for a six until one fielder came to the rescue. First, he reduced the velocity with his hand and then altered the ball’s direction with an astonishing “bicycle kick.” He threw his body into the air and kicked the ball into the playing area.

The sight reminded some of Cristiano Ronaldo’s overhead kick for his former Spanish club Real Madrid during the 2018 UEFA Champions League (UCL) quarter-final. However, this was not the end of the bizarre occurrence. The kick not only saved the maximum but also dismissed the batter. The ball travelled to the other side of the rope and directly found the grab of another fielder.

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar re-shared the video on his personal Twitter handle. Applauding the fielder, he wrote, “This is what happens when you bring a guy who also knows how to play football.”

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan termed it “the greatest catch of all time.”

Kiwi star James Neesham fell short of words to describe the out-of-the-world effort and just wrote, “Absolutely outstanding.”

A few users raised questions about the catch referring to the fact that the fielder’s other leg was still on the ground when he was kicking the ball. But others were not quite interested in it at all as they showered immense praise on the anonymous cricketer.

A person said, “Being a great effort still it is not considered as catch as the foot was on the land when he kicks the ball with the other foot.”

Another user quipped, “It is a cocktail of Rhodes and Messi.”

An individual explained, “It should be a six. The last point of contact for the fielder’s body before touching the ball was out of the field.”

The video has earned more than 2.4 million views since being dropped on Twitter. It has also accumulated over 22,000 likes on the microblogging platform.

