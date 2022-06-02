Watch: Construction workers help find ball after Liam Livingstone's monster six in T20 Vitality Blast

Liam Livingstone has built quite a reputation for himself in the T20 circuit. After dominating the Hundred, Livingstone lit up the IPL as well, where he played a number of match-winning innings for the Punjab Kings. In 14 games for Punjab Kings, Livingstone scored 427 runs at a strike rate of 182.08.

He now plays for Lancashire in the T20 Vitality Blast in England and has continued his roaring from. In the game against Derbyshire in Manchester, Livingstone smoked five sixes and five fours to score 75 off just 40 deliveries. Powered by this innings, Lancashire notched up 219/6 in 20 overs and eventually won the game by a comprehensive margin of 17 runs.

There was a headline-grabbing incident during this innings. Livingstone was batting on 21 off 14 deliveries and was facing Scotland’s left-arm spinner Mark Watt. He creamed the ball long over deep mid-wicket and the ball landed right in the middle of an area where construction was ongoing. This prompted the commentators to say: "How on earth do you find the ball in the middle of all that?"

However, the workers were quite efficient in returning the ball to the field of play. "Shoutout to the builders who helped retrieve the match ball," Vitality Blast thanked the workers' effort in a tweet.

Shoutout to the builders who helped retrieve the match ball #Blast22 https://t.co/1cKEDkFWVQ pic.twitter.com/wWGKexREW0 — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 1, 2022

Liam Livingstone is starting to tee off! Watch him bat LIVE ➡️ https://t.co/fvUbVrnZuz#Blast22 pic.twitter.com/tl6iEYZzZN — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 1, 2022

Livingstone has made a name for himself for hitting monstrous sixes. In the IPL, he smashed a 117-metre six off Mohammed Shami. The ball was short and Livingstone swung hard and got the ball flying over deep mid-wicket into the tier of the stadium. He will be one of the key members for England when they head to Australia later this year for the T20 World Cup.

