Watch: Chris Gayle puts ODI retirement plans on hold, says he's still part of West Indies cricket 'until further notice'

When he was asked if he is still with West Indies cricket, 'Yeah, until further notice,' said Gayle, leaving the talks surrounding his retirement in a limbo.

FirstCricket Staff, Aug 15, 2019 12:48:01 IST

The shenanigans included a customised jersey with '301' printed on the back, the soaking in the long and rapturous standing ovation after his blistering innings of a 72 at Port of Spain and the Indian players running towards Chris Gayle to shake his hand at the end of his knock gave more than an indication that it was his farewell ODI for the West Indies.

This, besides the fact that Gayle is 39 years old and the Jamican had announced that the 50-over World Cup in England and Wales would be his last assignment in the format, before changing his mind after the tournament.

However, West Indies' leading run-scorer in ODIs, revealed that it might not still be the end of his ODI journey.

"I didn't announce any retirement," Gayle told in a short clip uploaded on West Indies' twitter handle.

Indian captain Virat Kohli, who shares a very friendly camaraderie with Gayle, congratulated the his former Royal Challengers Bangalore colleague for a great career and even praised him "one of the nicest human beings around".

"I would like to congratulate him for a great, great career playing for West Indies. He's done so much for West Indies cricket and he's an icon all over the world. One of the nicest human beings around. That for me is his biggest quality.

"Everyone knows about his cricket but I think the kind of person he is – so helpful with the youngsters, fun-loving and always smiling, even in the most (high) pressure situations he is always smiling. Chris Gayle the person is the best part of him. The cricket everyone knows. I've been fortunate enough to spend a lot of time with him as a friend and get to know him as a person, and he is a gem of a human being. I think he can be really proud of that firstly," Kohli said after clinching the three-match ODI series 2-0.

West Indies' next limited overs assignment is their tour to India later in November where they play first against Afghanistan in three T20Is and three ODIs before participating in a one-off Test in November, followed by a three-match T20I and ODI series against India in December.

Updated Date: Aug 15, 2019 12:48:01 IST

Tags : Chris Gayle, Chris Gayle Retirement, India, India Vs West Indies, Virat Kohli, West Indies, West Indies Vs India 2019

