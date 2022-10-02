Virender Sehwag and Universe Boss Chriss Gayle among the other Gujarat Giants players celebrated Navratri in Jodhpur.

As India celebrates one of the country’s biggest festivals, the cricketers exhibited stunning moves as they groove to traditional music on a special garba night.

The sports stars, who are generally seen in cricketing gears on the field, enthralled the fans by performing garba in the traditional outfit.

Gujarat Giants are currently in Jodhpur for Legends League Cricket. The Sehwag-led side has qualified for the playoffs and will play the eliminator match at Barkatullah Khan Stadium on Monday.

Besides, Gayle and Sehwag, Parthiv Patel, Kevin O’Brien, Graeme Swann, Richard Levi and Ajantha Mendis are also part of their squad.

Meanwhile, the last league game of the season, between the Tigers and India Capitals, turned out to be an absolute thriller, highlighting once again the high competitive quality of the tournament.

Ironically, the Tigers bowed out despite winning the match by three wickets. That is because though they finished on the same number of points — 5 — as the Gujarat Giants, an inferior net run rate meant they finished at the bottom of the four-team table. While the Giants had a net run rate of -0.366, the Tigers ended with -0.467.

Only the top three teams qualify for the playoffs. In the Qualifier on Sunday, the Capitals will face off with the Bhilwara Kings for a place in the final. While on Monday, the loser of the Qualifier will play against the Giants in the Eliminator contest. Both the matches will be played in Jodhpur.