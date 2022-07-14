Watch: Cheteshwar Pujara turns leg-spinner in Sussex vs Leicestershire match

After a fantastic time with Sussex in April-May this year, Cheteshwar Pujara is back once again with the team for the County Championship Division Two. To the surprise of his fans, the veteran batter took on a new role in the ongoing game against Leicestershire. In the match, Pujara bowled an over and conceded eight runs.

The right-handed batter looked comfortable as he bowled some leg-spin. While he did not pick up a wicket, but he was hit for a boundary by Leicestershire’s Wiaan Mulder.

The official Twitter account of Sussex cricket has shared a video of the veteran batter turning leg-spinner for the encounter. Watch:



Earlier, Sussex had set a target of 588 for Leicestershire in the first innings. The Tom Haines-led brigade reached the target on the back of some brilliant knocks by Tom Alsop and Ali Orr. Alsop scored 150 off 243 deliveries before he was dismissed by Mulder. Orr slammed 70 off 85 balls. Pujara was looking good at 46 off 76 before he was bowled by Colin Ackermann.

For Leicestershire, Callum Parkinson was the king of the bowling department, with 5 wickets to his name.

At the end of Day 3, Leicestershire were 529/4, with Mulder and Louis Kimber scoring tons. On the Sussex side, only Steve Finn and James Cole could manage to scalp wickets.

As for Pujara, the right-handed batter has rarely bowled in cricket. Till now, there has been only one instance where he has bowled an over in a Test for India. In his first-class career, the 34-year-old has taken 6 wickets in 41.5 overs.

Cheteshwar Pujara was part of the Indian Test team for the fifth Test against England recently. The right-handed batter scored 13 and 66 in the first and second innings respectively. In the second innings, he was the top scorer for the Jasprit Bumrah-led side and helped the visitors reach a total of 245.

Before his comeback into the Test side, Pujara had a good run with Sussex this year. He had scored two double centuries as well as two tons for the team.