WATCH: Cheteshwar Pujara hits third century in Royal London One-Day Cup to claim big records

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has been known widely for his classical batting exploits and solid defence in Test cricket. But of late, the right-handed batter has been showing that he is not only limited to the longest format of the game, which is evident from his current form for English county side Sussex in the ongoing Royal London One-Day Cup.

Interestingly, Pujara smashed yet another century on Tuesday while playing against Middlesex. Notably, it’s his third century in the tournament. The 34-year-old batter cruised to 132 off just 90 deliveries after reaching the century mark in just 75 balls with the help of 14 fours and two sixes.

Also, in the process, Pujara’s List-A batting average touched 57, which made him only the second batter ever to cross the mark after Australia’s Michael Bevan, for a minimum of 100 List-A innings played. Pakistan captain Babar Azam and India’s star batter Virat Kohli are at number three and four respectively in the list.

A century from just 75 balls for @cheteshwar1. Just phemeomenal. pic.twitter.com/z6vrKyqDfp — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) August 23, 2022

Overall, Pujara has three tons and as many fifties in eight innings with a 100-plus average and strike rate and he has also become only the second batter to cross 500 runs this season in the English competition.

Earlier on Friday, Pujara scored a 79-ball 107 against Warwickshire and also hit 22 runs off the 45th over, but was unable to take his side over the line. On Sunday, as Sussex's captain, Pujara smashed a fantastic 174 off 131 balls against Surrey, which also helped him claim the record for the highest-ever score made by a Sussex batter in List A cricket competition in the United Kingdom, going past the 171 made by Namibia all-rounder David Wiese against Hampshire in 2019.