Watch: Cameroon's Maeva Douma, 16, runs out four non-strikers in T20 World Cup qualifier

R Ashwin did it to Jos Buttler in IPL 2019, running out the non-striker before releasing the ball, and it erupted into a massive debate in world cricket. The fact that it happened in IPL, the world's most-watched league made it global news. Ashwin since then had advocated the use of the dismissal which is in sync with the laws of the game.

What happened on Sunday (12 September) during a Women’s T20I World Cup qualifier would certainly make Ashwin happy. In the contest between Cameroon and Uganda, there were four such run-outs that took place. On her T20I debut, Cameroon's Maeva Douma, 16, pulled off all the four run-outs, and celebrated them in style.

She finished with one wicket as well but what really stood out in her debut game was the run-outs. The four batters who were dismissed were Kevin Awino (34), Rita Musamali (59), captain Immaculate Nakisuuyi (21) and Janet Mbanazi (5).

The video of the run-outs went viral on social media as fans hailed the 16-year-old for showing great calmness and brains to pull off the run-outs, not bothering about what critics of the dismissal would have to say about it.

Since Ashwin pulling off the run out to dismiss Buttler, there have been fans, former and current players who have criticised the mode of dismissal saying that it goes against the spirit of the game while others have supported it, arguing that the dismissal is well within the laws of the game.

Former India cricketer Murali Kartik too feels that dismissing non-strikers via a run-out when they are backing up too far before the release of the delivery should be done more in cricket. He even shared the video with a caption reading: "Maeva douma I will remember the name."