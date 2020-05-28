Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg recently suggested ways Cricket Australia (CA) could improve its Big Bash League (BBL) so as to increase people’s interest in the T20 league. There have been reports doing the rounds that CA has been trying to make some amendments to their league to compete with the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In his latest video on YouTube, Hogg said that BBL should not go with the four innings strategy. He said that four innings means more breaks and the audience does not like that, adding, "it would kill the game."

The cricketer also offered his suggestion regarding splitting the powerplay. Hogg said that he would like to see the powerplay being split into a four-over bowling powerplay upfront and a two-over batting powerplay later depending on the batting team’s choice.

"With the four over of bowling powerplay, the ball still swings in the fourth over. So, the bowlers can bring in the field and take advantage of that. However, if bowlers get on top, the batsmen can fight back and then have their two-overs powerplay where they can attack," he said in the video.

Speaking on the BBL introducing a system where batsmen are given free hits for wide balls, Hogg said that he did not like the rule. According to him, each umpire has his own discretion for a no-ball and there is “no-consistency there for the bowler to attack the fine line and put pressure on the batsman.”

"If there’s a special line on the leg-side which the bowler can attack and not be called wide, then I don’t mind this concept coming in, because then there will be more consistency,” Hogg said in the nearly-four-minute-long video.

Updated Date: May 28, 2020 15:32:39 IST

