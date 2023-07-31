Ben Stokes ended up pulling off a Herschelle Gibbs on the final day of the 2023 Ashes on Monday, handing Steve Smith a lifeline during a crucial stage of the day’s play.

Australia batter Smith was batting on 39, having brought his side back on their feet with a solid fourth-wicket partnership with Travis Head (31 not out) that was worth 68 at the start of the final over bowled by Moeen Ali.

Given his stature as one of the modern-day greats and a man in form who had scored a match-winning hundred at The Oval during the World Test Championship final against India, England were hoping to get rid of Smith and break the partnership before lunch on Day 5 in the fifth Test.

And Moeen delivered on that front by inducing a deflection off Smith’s glove while the Aussie No 4 shaped to defend, resulting in the ball lobbing over to England skipper Stokes at leg slip.

In what could prove to be a defining moment not just of the match but of the series, the ball slipped out of Stokes’ right hand just as he was about to celebrate the catch. And though the hosts decided to take the matter upstairs to TV Umpire Nitin Menon, the expression on Stokes’ face suggested he might have fluffed the golden opportunity, and potentially dropped the chance to level the series.

While replays did confirm a nick off Smith’s glove, Menon ultimately ruled in favour of the batter after noting Stokes wasn’t fully in control of the ball when it slipped out of his hand.

Watch the moment unfold here:

The dropped chance brought back memories of a similar incident that took place more than two decades ago in a match that also involved the Australian team on English soil.

Herschelle Gibbs had similarly put down a catch in the 1999 World Cup during the South Africa’s Super Six match against Australia at Headingley, Leeds. Gibbs was stationed at midwicket when then-Australia captain Steve Waugh decided to play a little flick off Lance Klusener’s bowling, and ended up guiding the ball straight into Gibbs’ hands.

The ex-Proteas opener was about the throw the ball up in the air in celebration with it slipped out of his hand, resulting in the umpire declaring it not out. Waugh was batting on 56 and had mounted a rescue along with Ricky Ponting after the Aussies had been reduced to 48/3 chasing 272 to win.

Waugh would go on to score an unbeaten 120 and guide his team across the finish line with five wickets and two deliveries to spare, ensuring his team sneaked into the semi-finals in the end. Australia and South Africa would then play out a thrilling tie following some last-over drama and a run-out to make it to the final, where they thrashed Pakistan by eight wickets to lift the trophy for a second time in seven attempts.

Waugh is popularly believed to have walked up to Gibbs right after the dropped chance, and said to him, “You’ve just dropped the World Cup”. Both Waugh and Gibbs, however, have since denied the story.