Watch: Ball bounces twice, Jos Buttler clobbers it for six in third England-Netherlands ODI

Buttler had earlier obliterated Netherlands in the first game with an unbeaten 162 off just 70 balls, hitting seven fours and 14 sixes as England piled on a record 498/4. With the win in the final match, the team completed a comprehensive 3-0 drubbing of the Dutch side.
Current ODI World Champions England have become a powerhouse in limited overs cricket and hence, the series between England and the Netherlands was always going to be a one-sided affair. England never allowed Netherlands any chance in any of the three matches. Even when Eoin Morgan was out with an injury for the final contest, Jos Buttler and company got the job done with conviction. The right-handed batter ended the series as the joint highest run scorer alongside teammate Phil Salt.
Buttler was in his element in the final fixture as he scored an unbeaten 86 off 64 balls on Thursday. The captain also hit the winning runs for England with a superb six down the ground off the first ball of the 31st over. It was his fifth maximum of the day. Three of his sixes came in the 29th over alone, bowled by Paul van Meekeren. The highlight of this innings was a maximum he hit when the ball bounced twice and the second bounce came outside the pitch down the leg side.
Earlier in the day, Netherlands batted first but they were bowled out for 244 all out despite an encouraging start. Jason Roy’s unbeaten century never allowed any hassles as England romped home with nearly 20 overs to spare.
Roy struck 15 fours in his 101-run knock, making his 10th ODI century, while Buttler had his own share of fun and ended the match with a massive six to finish on an unbeaten 86.
Dawid Malan smashed 125 off 109 balls and stitched a 222-run second-wicket stand with Phil Salt in England's record-breaking total of 498/4 in the first ODI against Netherlands
England beat their own record of the highest ODI total of 481 for 6 that was made against Australia back in 2018. There was a spirited effort from Max O'Dowd and Scott Edwards, but Netherlands lost by 232 runs.
Eoin Morgan's side beat their own mark of 481-6 set against Australia at Trent Bridge in 2018, in the first match of the three-game series.