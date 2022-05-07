Watch: B Sai Sudharsan gets out in bizarre fashion in GT vs MI IPL 2022 clash

Nothing remains unbelievable in T20s. On Friday, Gujarat Titans' (GT) batter B Sai Sudharsan was dismissed in a rather bizarre manner against the Mumbai Indians as his bat smashed the stumps when he went for a pull shot. Kieron Pollard bowled a slower shot ball and Sudharsan shaped up to pull. However, owing to the off-pace delivery, he had to reach out and the swing of the bat was no longer in his control as it went all the way and dislodged the stumps.

Watch: B Sai Sudharsan gets out hit-wicket against Mumbai Indians

After a powerful start, chasing 177, Gujarat Titans lost their way in the middle overs. The wicket of B Sai Sudharsan also played a part in the them slipping up.

In a last-over thriller, Gujarat Titans fell short by 5 runs as Daniel Sams bowled a stunning last over and defended 9 runs to give Mumbai an unlikely win. GT was given a bright start by Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha, as they added over 100 runs for the first wicket partnership. Gujarat seemed to lose their way once Murugan Ashwin dismissed both the openers in one over. Hardik Pandya added another 18 runs with David Miller, but none of the other batters in the middle order stayed long enough to breach the target.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma hit form and found his range as he flew in the powerplay overs and gave Mumbai the perfect start. He scored a superb 43 off 28, while Ishan Kishan was dismissed for 45 off 29 deliveries. The openers added 74 runs for the first wicket.

Mumbai Indians struggled to force the pace in the middle overs, but this is when Tim David took charge. He smashed 4 sixes to score 44 off 21 balls. He took Mumbai to 177 runs for the loss of 6 wickets and in the end, this proved to be enough for Mumbai to notch up their second win of the season.

