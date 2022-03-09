Watch: Australia's David Warner shows off Bhangra moves in first Test against Pakistan

Australian opener David Warner showed off some interesting Bhangra moves during Day 5 of the first Test against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. In a rather placid match which resulted in a draw, Warner put on his dancing shoes to entertain the Rawalpindi audience with his Punjabi dance moves while he was fielding.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took to Twitter 8 March to share the former Australian captain's on field antics and the video soon became viral on social media, leaving everyone in splits.

Here’s the video:

Warner can be seen showcasing his Punjabi dance skills in the 30-second clip. PCB also made sure to tag Warner in this entertaining video.

David Warner has been quite active on social media and is often seen posting videos. From grooving with his wife and daughters on popular Bollywood and Telugu songs to dressing up in the costume of the famous Indian movie Baahubali, the left-handed batter is definitely a social media superstar.

Recently, the cricketer took to Instagram to share a video of himself where he recreated Telugu actor Allu Arjun’s popular dance moves from the Srivalli song in the movie Pushpa: The Rise.

Meanwhile, the first Test between Australia and Pakistan was a draw with Pakistan posting 476/4 declared in the first innings, followed by Australia, who were bowled out for 459.

David Warner scored 68 runs off 114 balls in the first innings before he was bowled by Pakistan’s Sajid Khan. Warner was involved in a 156-run stand with opener Usman Khwaja, who posted a good 97 for the Australian team.

In the second innings, Pakistan posted 252 without loss in 77 overs and the series opener ended in a tame draw.

Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq cracked a century in each innings while Azhar Ali posted a brilliant 185 in the first innings.

On the bowling side, the pitch did not have much assistance for the bowlers. Pakistan spinner Nauman Ali did get some purchase as he picked 6 wickets and Shaheen Shah Afridi took 2 wickets.

Australia is currently on a historical tour of Pakistan, returning to play on Pakistan soil after 24 years. The two teams will play, three-Test matches, three ODIs and one T20I in the tour which began on 4 March.