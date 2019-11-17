First Cricket
Watch: Australian all-rounder Ashton Agar left a bloody mess while trying to take brother Wes's catch in domestic fixture

Ashton Agar was hit flush in the face while fielding at mid on by a ball smacked by younger brother Wes Agar during the Marsh Cup.

FirstCricket Staff, Nov 17, 2019 16:14:38 IST

Australia's domestic 50-over competition The Marsh Cup saw Western Australia beat South Australia by a slender six-run margin to progress to the final. Callum Ferguson's 127 took the game extremely close in Adelaide but it wasn't enough to see them crossing the finishing line.

Away from Ferguson's miraculous hitting where South Australia recovered from 126/7 and 190/9 while chasing 253, a blow to the face to Ashton Agar saw an interruption in the fixture. Playing for opposing teams, Wes Agar got the early bragging rights as he dismissed older brother Ashton for 5 runs to post figures of 5/40.

During the chase, Wes flat-batted the ball towards Ashton at mid on in what appeared to be a comfortable chance to add to South Australia's troubles. But the 26-year-old seemingly got his feet tangled up, slipped and the ball smacked him between the eyes. The fielders and Wes rushed to his aid to notice blood streaming down his face. Teammate Jhye Richardson immediately signalled for medical assistance and Ashton was eventually able to walk off the ground without needing help. However, he didn't field the remaining 10 overs of the chase.

Ashton's last appearances for Australia came in the T20I series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka where he took seven wickets. Younger brother Wes, however, is yet to don the national team colours.

Updated Date: Nov 17, 2019 16:14:38 IST

