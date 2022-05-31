Watch: Ashwin signs Jos Buttler’s token jersey in Rajasthan Royals dressing room after IPL 2022 Final

Rajasthan Royals were so close yet so far when it came to lifting their second Indian Premier League title this year . The Sanju Samson-led squad was defeated by debutants Gujarat Titans in the final. But the post-match scenario from Rajasthan’s bio-secure bubble has brought forth some sweet moments for the fans. A video posted by RR features Indian veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin signing two jerseys for the side’s top performer of the season, Jos Buttler, inside the Royals’ dressing room.

In the video, Ashwin and Buttler can be seen sharing some nice moments. In the short clip, the Englishman is seen requesting Ashwin for his signature. Ashwin smilingly signs two memento jerseys for Buttler. Before leaving the bio-bubble, the Orange Cap holder was collecting the signatures of his fellow teammates, to carry home some lovely memories of this IPL edition.

The video didn’t go unnoticed by the internet users, who got delighted after watching the two star players interact in such a sweet manner. Since being shared, the 9-second video has garnered over 88,000 views on Twitter and left cricket enthusiasts in awe. Some users have also tagged the video as ‘foe turns friend’.

Earlier in the 2019 season of IPL, Jos Buttler and Ravichandran Ashwin were involved in some controversies regarding a ‘Mankad’, a run-out at the non-striker's end. Following the incident, the duo were involved in a verbal battle that many said had soured their relationship.

But three years later, the Rajasthan-based franchise brought them together. Buttler and Ashwin were part of some good moments, both on and off the field this year. After being promoted to no 3 in a few matches, the Indian all-rounder also shared the 22 yards with Buttler. Some videos from their practice session also came out on social media, and went viral immediately.

