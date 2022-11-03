AB de Villiers has a huge fanbase across India thanks to his long association with the Indian Premier League. Though he started his IPL journey with Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) in the inaugural season, since 2012 the explosive batter has been associated with the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

When he announced his retirement from all formats of cricket in November 2021, the news hit the RCB supporters quite hard. However, later in October 2022, De Villiers promised to make a comeback in the RCB dugout in some other role. Speculations of his reunion with the IPL franchise got new wind with his arrival in Bengaluru.

“Ladies & Gentlemen, the superhuman is here and he is telling you why. Welcome home, AB de Villiers,” RCB wrote while sharing a video of the former cricketer’s ride to the hotel from the airport. “I’m here to have a chat with the RCB guys about this year’s IPL,” De Villiers says in the video.



The return of their favourite player unquestionably delighted the RCB fans. “Welcome back Alien de Villiers,” a fan wrote in response to RCB’s tweet while another commented, “Finally he is back.”

Elated with the possibility of ABD’s return fans said that they could not wait to see him back in the RCB dugout.

A fan urged RCB to appoint De Villiers as the mentor of the team.

De Villiers also wrote about his visit to Bengaluru on Twitter. “Just checked in to the ITC Royal Gardenia for the first time in many years! So many great memories flowing back. Also been told this is my 25th time checking in here,” he wrote while mentioning his excitement for today’s T20 World Cup clash between South Africa and Pakistan. Cheering his nation, the former cricketer added, “Go Proteas.”

AB de Villiers shared a close bond with Virat Kohli. While nothing is clear yet, there are several rumours going around regarding de Villiers’ upcoming role on the RCB side. Whatever it is, his association is surely going to benefit the Bengaluru-based team in the upcoming seasons.