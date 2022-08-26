Watch: 'Aapke liye dua kar rahe hai', Shaheen Afridi wishes Virat Kohli luck ahead of Asia Cup

The interactions between Indian and Pakistani players in Dubai ahead of the Asia Cup has been dominating headlines for the past couple of days and have served as yet another reminder of the great camaraderie the two dressing rooms share despite them not meeting each other on the field too often, a result of the political tensions back home.

One such interaction between Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi and Indian batting star Virat Kohli has particularly caught the attention of netizens and has been winning hearts on social media.

Afridi, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury but continues to remain a part of the Pakistan contingent, wished Kohli luck ahead of the tournament and hoped that his poor run with the bat would finally come to an end in the tournament that begins on Saturday.

“Aapke lie dua kar rahe hai aap wapis form me aaye (Praying for you to regain your form),” is what Afridi said to the former India captain in a video shared by the official Twitter account of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Watch the video here:

Kohli enters the tournament after an extended break, having last played for India in the tour of England, and he will hope the vacation will have done his energy levels and his focus a world of good as he seeks a revival of his batting fortunes in the next couple of weeks.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.