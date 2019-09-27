First Cricket
Watch: 17-year-old college student Matheesha Pathirana with action similar to Lasith Malinga's goes viral on Twitter

While it would be possibly difficult to replace Malinga considering his top-class bowling standards, the cricketing fraternity were in for a surprise when a video of a 17-year-old imitating Malinga's action went viral.

FirstCricket Staff, Sep 27, 2019 15:33:14 IST

Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga has been a threat to every batsman in the world. Nicknamed 'Slinga Malinga' for his deadly yorkers he produces, the right-arm-fast bowler has had an illustrious international career having taken 543 wickets across all formats. Malinga, who had retired from Tests in 2011, played his final ODI in July against Bangladesh, as he finished with figures of 3/38.

While it would be possibly difficult to replace Malinga considering his top-class bowling standards, the cricketing fraternity were in for a surprise when a video of a 17-year-old with an action similar to that of Malinga's went viral on Twitter.

Teenager identified as Matheesha Pathirana of Kandy's Trinity College caught the eye of many when he registered impressive figures of 6/7 on his debut for the domestic side.

Here's a video of his tremendous bowling spell:

The 36-year-old Malinga, meanwhile, continued his splendid form in the game's shorter format when he picked up four wickets in as many balls during the third T20I against New Zealand earlier this month. He had removed Colin Munro, Hamish Rutherford, Colin de Grandhomme and Ross Taylor to put the Kiwis at 15/4 in their run chase of 126 at Pallekele. The visitors were eventually bowled out for 88, but it was only a consolation for the hosts as they conceded the series 2-1.

Updated Date: Sep 27, 2019 15:33:14 IST

