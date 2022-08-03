The schedule of the 2022 Asia Cup has been unveiled. Sri Lanka will take on Afghanistan in the tournament opener on 27 August, Saturday in Dubai. It will then be followed by the marquee India vs Pakistan clash that will also take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

The complete schedule was shared by Asian Cricket Council president Jay Shah on Twitter.

As per the schedule, India, Pakistan, and a qualifying team will be in Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are together in Group B.

The top two teams from each group will once again lock horns in a 'Super 4' round. This could well mean another India vs Pakistan match in the second round.

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer, who has made quite a name for himself with his hilarious memes, once again won the internet by sharing a hilarious meme from the hit Netflix show 'Narcos', and said that the broadcasters would be thrilled with as many as two India vs Pakistan matches.

Taking to Twitter, Jaffer wrote: "2 India v Pak games in Asia Cup. Meanwhile broadcasters: #INDvPAK."

Earlier, it was confirmed that the Asia Cup will be moved out of Sri Lanka and will take place in the UAE. The tournament had to be moved out owing to the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka.

"Considering the prevailing situation in Sri Lanka, the ACC after extensive deliberation has unanimously concluded that it would be appropriate to relocate the tournament from Sri Lanka to the UAE," the ACC said in a statement.

This match against Pakistan will be India’s first match against their arch-rivals after their loss in last year’s T20 World Cup in Dubai. After the match against Pakistan, India will take on a Qualifier and there are high chances that both these sides will once again clash with each other in another Super 4 match.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.