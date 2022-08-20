Wasim Jaffer roasts England’s ‘Bazball’ approach after thumping loss to South Africa

In the first Test, South Africa played outstandingly to defeat England by an innings and 12 runs. On Day 3 of the Test, the Proteas bowled out England for just 149 runs, securing an easy victory after gaining a commanding 161-run lead in the first innings.

After registering convincing wins over New Zealand and India earlier, this is England's first defeat under the leadership of skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum. Before the first Test, Dean Elgar, the captain of South Africa, had amusingly dismissed the threat of ‘Bazball,’ the name given to the brand of Test cricket England has been playing since McCullum took over as head coach.

But the squad faced a thumping defeat followed by a batting collapse in both innings. Amid this situation, the ‘Bazball’ term has become one of the talked-about topics among cricket enthusiasts around the globe.

Former Indian player Wasim Jaffer, who is known for his witty exchanges on social media, has also spoken on the issue. In a tweet, he can be seen trolling England’s recent ‘Bazball’ playing style which could not rescue the side from the crushing loss.

His tweet reads, "Bazball has done wonders in the fourth innings. SA: There will be no fourth innings.” The post seemingly refers to England’s previous red-ball encounters in which the side had bounced back significantly well in the fourth innings, most notably, in the Test against India at Edgbaston.

"Bazball has done wonders in the fourth inns" SA: There will be no fourth inns. #ENGvSA — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 19, 2022



This post has also grabbed much attention. Since being shared, the post has garnered more than 36,000 likes on Twitter. One of the Indian fans commented, “I was thinking the same, Wasim Bhai. If we won the toss their situation had been similar.”

Another individual joked, “Rather than Bazball, ECB should focus more on Bat-ball.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.