Wasim Jaffer picks Virat Kohli over Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma as India's best white-ball cricketer

Wasim Jaffer was recently tasked with deciding who is the best ever white-ball cricketer for India among Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma.

Speaking during an interview with CricTracker, Jaffer said his pick for the best white-ball cricketer for India was current captain Virat Kohli.

Sachin Tendulkar is regarded as one of the best batsmen of modern era with 18,426 runs in ODI in 463 matches at an average of 44.83 with 49 hundreds.

Rohit on the other hand is the only cricketer to have more than one double century.

The Hindustan Times report which cited the interview, said that Jaffer showed little hesitation in naming Kohli, who already has 43 ODI centuries to his name.

A report in India TV mentions that when Jaffer was asked to choose between Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag for his favourite batting partner in the longest format of the game, he named Sehwag.

“It has to be Virender Sehwag, purely because he was entertaining,” Jaffer said.

Wasim Jaffer was recently appointed head coach of Uttarakhand. According to a report by CricFit, Jaffer, who announced his retirement from the game at the end of last season said, “I am becoming the head coach of any team for the first time. It is very challenging and something new for me, straightaway after my playing career and I’m looking forward to it."

Uttarakhand team itself has been doing exceptionally well in the last few years. The team reached the quarterfinals of the Ranji trophy last year before losing out to Vidarbha.