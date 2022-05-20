Wasim Jaffer picks his India team for T20 World Cup 2022, Asia Cup

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer has picked his Indian squad for the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup. While the right-handed batter has picked the experienced players in his squad which include the likes of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaffer also put his weight behind Rahul Tripathi and included him in the list of back up players alongwith Prithvi Shaw and T.Natarajan.

Tripathi has been among runs in the on-going IPL 2022 and has already notched up three fifties in the tournament.

“In the Asia Cup, the selectors will not want to pick players who are not in the frame for the World Cup, and you need to back them without any chopping/changes,” said Jaffer on Sky247.net presents ‘Not Just Cricket’ Show on CricTracker.

“In the squad, it will be a choice between Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar, and it remains to be seen if he can attain full fitness ahead of the tournament. As a backup option, you can choose Prithvi Shaw, and Rahul Tripathi can be a wild card entry to this squad. Then Natarajan will be one of the contenders as well,” he added.

India made a change in the leadership department after the Men in Blue failed to lift an ICC trophy under Kohli's captaincy. Rohit Sharma was handed over the responsibility.

Jaffer's Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Harshal Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The other players included are Dinesh Karthik/Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kuldeep Yadav/Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar/Mohammed Shami

Backups: Rahul Tripathi, Prithivi Shaw, T.Natarajan

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.