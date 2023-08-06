Ishan Kishan may have had a good time in the three-match ODI series against West Indies, but his failure in the first T20 hints at the continuance of the ebb he’s been facing in the shortest format.

He clicked just 6 off 9 deliveries in the match that India lost to the hosts by a close margin of four runs, but this is not a one-off occurrence. Kishan’s last half-century in T20Is came over a year ago. Since then, he has played 15 innings and the highest he scored was 37 off 29 in January earlier this year against Sri Lanka; On seven occasions he could even get to double figures.

This has Wasim Jaffer think that it was time Indian management gave him a break and gave the new face Yashasvi Jaiswal a chance in the playing XI

“I want to see Yashasvi Jaiswal. He should play as an opening batter. I want to see Jaiswal in place of Ishan Kishan. Ishan Kishan’s T20I form worries me. In the last 15 innings, he hasn’t even scored a 40, the strike rate is also too low. So, that’s a cause of concern, but he was in good form in ODIs. It’s a different format (T20I). He also had an ordinary IPL season,” Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo.

Jaffer pointed to Jaiswal’s form in the recent IPL season, where he was adjudged the emerging player of the tournament, as a strong reason to let him have a crack.

“Why not give an opportunity to the boy who played very well in the IPL? He won the emerging player award and is confident. I’ll definitely look towards that change. The first T20I was played on a difficult pitch, so expecting them [Kishan and Shubman Gill] to play in that fashion (free-flowing mode) is too much expectation. It’s crucial to see the pitch for the second T20I. If it’s good enough, then our batters will obviously play well,” Jaffer added.