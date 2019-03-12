Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Yasir Shah to be bestowed with civil awards by Pakistan government
Former Pakistan captains Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram, and leg-spinner Yasir Shah have all been nominated for Civil Awards by the Pakistan government.
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 1 run
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 5 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 41 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 8 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 4 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 71 runs (D/L method)
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by an innings and 12 runs
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Mar 13th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 13th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 15th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 18th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 21st, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
Karachi: Former Pakistan captains Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram, and leg-spinner Yasir Shah have all been nominated for Civil Awards by the Pakistan government.
ICC Hall of Famers Waqar and Wasim, who were recognised in the Pride of Performance awards during their playing days, will be conferred with the Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan’s second-highest civilian award, while Yasir will be bestowed the Sitara-e-Imtiaz, the third-highest civilian award by President of Pakistan Arif Alvi on 23 March.
Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis were known as the 'Sultans of Swing'. Reuters
"The three (Wasim, Waqar, and Yasir) are deserving recipients. Wasim and Waqar are highly-respected commentators and have played their role in enhancing the image of Pakistan and cricket as broadcasters, while Yasir has had a lion’s share in Pakistan’s major Test wins in the recent past,” said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in its statement.
Wasim and Waqar, who sit at number two and three on the all-time ODI wicket-takers' list, have broken many records during their feats on the cricket field. Wasim took 414 Tests and 502 ODIs wickets in career between 1984 and 2003, while Waqar claimed 373 Test and 416 ODI wickets in a 14-year international career.
Yasir has already taken 203 and 19 wickets in 35 Tests and 19 ODIs respectively after making his international debut in 2011.
In Abu Dhabi last year, during the fourth day’s play in the second Test against New Zealand, Yasir became the quickest to 200 Test wickets, beating an 82-year-old record of Australia leg-spinner Clarrie Grimmett, who picked up 36 Tests to reach the landmark against South Africa in Johannesburg in 1936.
Updated Date:
Mar 12, 2019 15:03:25 IST
