First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 11, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
PAK and NZ in UAE | 3rd ODI Nov 11, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
Match Abandoned
SA in AUS Nov 17, 2018
AUS vs SA
Carrara Oval, Carrara
IND in AUS Nov 21, 2018
AUS vs IND
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Wasim Akram replaces Shahid Afridi as president of Pakistan Super League side Karachi Kings

Shahid Afridi has left Karachi Kings after serving as their president and player for just one season.

Press Trust of India, November 16, 2018

Karachi: Pakistan's flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi parted ways with the Pakistan Super League franchise, Karachi Kings, but has been promptly replaced by a bigger name in world cricket, Wasim Akram.

File image of Wasim Akram. Getty Images

File image of Wasim Akram. Getty Images

Afridi has left Karachi Kings after serving as their president and player for just one season.

The reason being given for his departure is that the KK owner, Salman Iqbal, asked him to disassociate himself with the T10 league in the UAE.

But Afridi refused and left the franchise, after which Iqbal approached Wasim Akram, who was associated with the PSL franchise, Multan Sultans, last season.

"Soon after the Pakistan Cricket Board announced that it had terminated its agreement with Multan Sultans because of payment issues, Iqbal approached Wasim who agreed to join KK as their president," one official said.

Interestingly Akram has made it clear he would also keep his partnership with the T10 league intact as he serves as their talent hunt director and also as coach of the Maratha Arabians franchise.

Afridi will be up for grabs when the PSL draft is held on November 20 in Islamabad.

Updated Date: Nov 16, 2018

Tags : Cricket, Karachi Kings, Pakistan Super League, PSL, Shahid Afridi, SportsTracker, t20 Cricket, Wasim Akram

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




fp-mobile


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5064 127
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2803 112
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all