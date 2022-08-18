'Was crying throughout': Sachin Tendulkar recalls nostalgic moment from U-15 debut match

Arguably the greatest batter to ever play the game, Indian great Sachin Tendulkar has shared a rather emotional incident when he posted a video recalling his debut match for Mumbai at the U-15 level. This match took place at the PYC Hindu Gymkhana ground in Pune. Sachin Tendulkar took a tour of the same ground on Wednesday and shared the sequence of events that transpired on his debut. The right-hander scored four runs in the game, but as can be gauged from how Sachin Tendulkar spoke in the video. In the video that has been shared on social media platforms, he can be heard narrating his performance and how he was dismissed in that match. “Nostalgic moment in Pune at PYC Gymkhana,” Sachin Tendulkar wrote in the caption.

Nostalgic moment in Pune at PYC Gymkhana. pic.twitter.com/GYRBk6RBQk — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 17, 2022



In the video, Sachin Tendulkar has spoken about the location as well as features of the ground. He also recalled how he was dismissed in the game.

“I was at the non-striker’s end and my colleague from school Rahul Ganpule was batting. He played an off-drive and pushed me to take a third run. But I was not too speedy at that point of time. And eventually, I was run out. I could only manage to score four runs,” Sachin Tendulkar said in the video.

After getting out, a young Tendulkar was all tears and he cried all the way back to the dressing room. “And I still remember that after being run out I was crying throughout while getting back to the pavilion. I was literally disappointed as it was my first match,” he added.

He went on to recall Abdul Ismail, the manager of the Mumbai U-15 team, along with a number of senior members of the side that included Milind Rege and Vasoo Paranjpe.

Sachin Tendulkar called it quits from international cricket in November 2013. He retired from the game after playing 200 Test matches and his final game was against West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. In his glittering career, Sachin became the only batter to score 100 centuries in international cricket.