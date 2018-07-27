New Delhi: The three-day warm-up game between Board President's XI and South Africa 'A' has been postponed by a day and will now start from 30 July, the BCCI said on Friday.

"The warm-up fixture between Board President's XI and South Africa 'A' that was initially scheduled to be played from 29th of July 2018 will now be played on 30th July and 1st of August at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru," the BCCI said in a statement.

The first four-day game between India 'A' and South Africa 'A' will be held as per schedule from 4 to 7 August at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, while the second match between the two sides is scheduled for 10 to 13 August at Alur.