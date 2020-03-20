First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
ZIM in BAN | 2nd T20I Mar 11, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Waqar Younis insists he will quit as Pakistan's bowling coach if he fails to deliver set team targets

Waqar, who has a three-year contract with the Pakistan Cricket Board said he would review his own performance as bowling coach after a year.

Press Trust of India, Mar 20, 2020 22:03:38 IST

Karachi: Former Pakistan captain and current bowling coach Waqar Younis said that he won't mind putting his papers if he is unable to deliver set targets.

Waqar Younis insists he will quit as Pakistans bowling coach if he fails to deliver set team targets

File image of Waqar Younis. Reuters

Waqar, who has a three-year contract with the Pakistan Cricket Board said he would review his own performance as bowling coach after a year.

"I will be reviewing myself after a year and let me make it clear, if I feel I am not good enough for the job and I am not doing justice to it I will resign and leave myself," he told a YouTube channel 'CricketBaaz'.

""It is not as if because I have a three-year contract I will hang around. I have some set targets in mind and I want to help and groom the young fast bowlers.

"The way I look at it my plan is prepare a settled bowling attack for test cricket and keep a rotation policy for the white ball formats. Where we adopt a horses for courses policy. Pick those who are in form for us."

He said so far he was satisfied after taking over as bowling coach last October.

"We have got some exciting young fast bowlers like Shaheen Shah, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Hasnain and we are looking at more talent. That does not mean I will ignore those who had done well in domestic cricket.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 20, 2020 22:03:38 IST

Tags : Cricket, Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Board, Pakistan Cricket Team, Sports, SportsTracker, Waqar Younis

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all