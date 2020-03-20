Karachi: Former Pakistan captain and current bowling coach Waqar Younis said that he won't mind putting his papers if he is unable to deliver set targets.
File image of Waqar Younis. Reuters
Waqar, who has a three-year contract with the Pakistan Cricket Board said he would review his own performance as bowling coach after a year.
"I will be reviewing myself after a year and let me make it clear, if I feel I am not good enough for the job and I am not doing justice to it I will resign and leave myself," he told a YouTube channel 'CricketBaaz'.
""It is not as if because I have a three-year contract I will hang around. I have some set targets in mind and I want to help and groom the young fast bowlers.
"The way I look at it my plan is prepare a settled bowling attack for test cricket and keep a rotation policy for the white ball formats. Where we adopt a horses for courses policy. Pick those who are in form for us."
He said so far he was satisfied after taking over as bowling coach last October.
"We have got some exciting young fast bowlers like Shaheen Shah, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Hasnain and we are looking at more talent. That does not mean I will ignore those who had done well in domestic cricket.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Karachi: Former Pakistan captain and current bowling coach Waqar Younis said that he won't mind putting his papers if he is unable to deliver set targets.
File image of Waqar Younis. Reuters
Waqar, who has a three-year contract with the Pakistan Cricket Board said he would review his own performance as bowling coach after a year.
"I will be reviewing myself after a year and let me make it clear, if I feel I am not good enough for the job and I am not doing justice to it I will resign and leave myself," he told a YouTube channel 'CricketBaaz'.
""It is not as if because I have a three-year contract I will hang around. I have some set targets in mind and I want to help and groom the young fast bowlers.
"The way I look at it my plan is prepare a settled bowling attack for test cricket and keep a rotation policy for the white ball formats. Where we adopt a horses for courses policy. Pick those who are in form for us."
He said so far he was satisfied after taking over as bowling coach last October.
"We have got some exciting young fast bowlers like Shaheen Shah, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Hasnain and we are looking at more talent. That does not mean I will ignore those who had done well in domestic cricket.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Mar 20, 2020 22:03:38 IST
Also See
Pakistan Cricket Board to take call on Bangladesh's upcoming tour to country in next 24 hours amidst coronavirus pandemic
Pakistan Cricket Board charges batsman Umar Akmal for violating anti-corruption code, may face ban from all forms of cricket
PSL 2020: Pakistan Cricket Board says league matches in Karachi will go ahead despite increase in number of positive coronavirus cases