Waqar Younis apologises for 'genuine mistake' in 'namaz in front of Hindus' comment

  FirstCricket Staff
  October 27th, 2021
  • 13:33:42 IST

Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis on Wednesday apologised for his 'namaz' comment which were criticised following Pakistan's game against India in the T20 World Cup.

"In the heat of the moment, I said something which I did not mean which has hurt the sentiments of many. I apologise for this, this was not intended at all, a genuine mistake. Sports unites people regardless of race, colour, or religion. #apologies," Younis tweeted.

Younis' comment on Mohammad Rizwan offering namaz during the drinks break in the India-Pakistan game on Sunday had not gone down well with people in the cricket world.

Must read: Why are we shocked by Waqar's Namaz bouncer? That's how Pakistan thinks about India

"The manner in which Babar and Rizwan batted, the strike-rotation, the look on their faces, it was amazing. The best thing, what Rizwan did, Mashalla, he offered the Namaz on the ground surrounded by Hindus, that was really something very special for me," said Waqar on ARY News.

Commentator Harsha Bhogle termed it 'extremely disappointing'. He added cricketers are the ambassadors of the game and they should behave in a more responsible manner.

Former India cricketers Venkatesh Prasad, Akash Chopra and Wasim Jaffer all slammed the choice of words.

Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam put on a remarkable show as Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Rizwan (79*) and Babar (68*) didn't give any chance to Indian bowlers to come on top as the two batsmen dominated the proceedings. Pakistan chased down the target of 152 without losing a wicket as India looked clueless in their opening match.

Shaheen Afridi was adjudged as Player of the Game after a three-wicket haul.

(with inputs from ANI)

Updated Date: October 27, 2021 13:33:42 IST

