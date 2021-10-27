Waqar Younis apologises for 'genuine mistake' in 'namaz in front of Hindus' comment

Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis on Wednesday apologised for his 'namaz' comment which were criticised following Pakistan's game against India in the T20 World Cup.

"In the heat of the moment, I said something which I did not mean which has hurt the sentiments of many. I apologise for this, this was not intended at all, a genuine mistake. Sports unites people regardless of race, colour, or religion. #apologies," Younis tweeted.

@waqyounis99 has acknowledged his mistake and clarified that he did not have any ill intentions behind his sentence. @bhogleharsha I hope you are satisfied.#waqaryounis pic.twitter.com/RzQsGR8JWT — Furqan (@furqanmk9) October 26, 2021

In the heat of the moment, I said something which I did not mean which has hurt the sentiments of many. I apologise for this, this was not intended at all, genuine mistake. Sports unites people regardless of race, colour or religion. #apologies — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) October 26, 2021

Younis' comment on Mohammad Rizwan offering namaz during the drinks break in the India-Pakistan game on Sunday had not gone down well with people in the cricket world.

"The manner in which Babar and Rizwan batted, the strike-rotation, the look on their faces, it was amazing. The best thing, what Rizwan did, Mashalla, he offered the Namaz on the ground surrounded by Hindus, that was really something very special for me," said Waqar on ARY News.

Commentator Harsha Bhogle termed it 'extremely disappointing'. He added cricketers are the ambassadors of the game and they should behave in a more responsible manner.

Former India cricketers Venkatesh Prasad, Akash Chopra and Wasim Jaffer all slammed the choice of words.

I really hope that a lot of genuine sportslovers in Pakistan are able to see the dangerous side to this statement and join in my disappointment. It makes it very difficult for sportslovers like us to try and tell people it is just sport, just a cricket match. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2021

You would think that cricketers, as ambassadors of our game, would be a little more responsible. I am sure there will be an apology on the way from Waqar. We need to unite the cricket world, not divide it by religion — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2021

"Hinduon ke beech me khade hoke namaaz padi, that was very very special for me" - Waqar .

Takes jihadi mindset of another level to say this in a sport. What a shameful man. — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) October 26, 2021

Et tu, Waqar! — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 26, 2021

Absolutely vile and disgusting comments from Waqar Younis. #Shameful — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 27, 2021

Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam put on a remarkable show as Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Rizwan (79*) and Babar (68*) didn't give any chance to Indian bowlers to come on top as the two batsmen dominated the proceedings. Pakistan chased down the target of 152 without losing a wicket as India looked clueless in their opening match.

Shaheen Afridi was adjudged as Player of the Game after a three-wicket haul.

