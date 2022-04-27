Wanindu Hasaranga dismisses Sanju Samson for the fifth time in T20s

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) overseas player Wanindu Hasaranga extended his dominance in a personal battle with Sanju Samson on Tuesday (26 April) when the Sri-Lankan all-rounder dismissed the Rajasthan Royals captain for the fifth time in six innings the shortest format during Match 39 of IPL 2022 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune.

Samson has been evidently at unease in facing the 24-year-old leg-spinner as prior to the match, the 27-year-old wicket-keeper batter could only score eight runs in the 15 balls he faced against Hasaranga in T20s.

The RR captain, who scored 27 runs off 21 balls, appeared to have overcome his jitters against the Lankan by slamming him for a six and a four in the sixth over.

However, the rejoicing was short-lived as Hasaranga had more tricks up his sleeve. The RCB bowler, who returned for another spell in the 10th over, uprooted Samson in the third delivery of the over to claim him for the fifth time in 23 deliveries bowled at the right-handed batter.

The wicket exposed Samson's discomfort against the spinner as he went for a bizarre standing reverse sweep after Hasaranga tossed up the ball around off with minimal spin to hit the stumps.

Samson, however, had the last laugh on the day as unheralded pacer Kuldeep Sen inspired Royals to a 29-run win. Sen’s 4-for bundled out RCB for 115 while chasing 145. R Ashwin also chipped in with three wickets after Riyan Parag’s 56 not out took RR to a respectable total.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.