'Wake up, Afghanistan is coming' say Mohammad Shahzad, Hashmatullah Shahidi ahead of team's second World Cup appearance
Afghanistan batsmen Mohammad Shahzad and Hashmatullah Shahidi have said that they will go into this year's World Cup better prepared than last time, aiming to add to their solo win in the tournament so far.
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Live Now
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs BEN Bengal beat Gujarat by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Railways by 21 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 VID Vs KAR Karnataka beat Vidarbha by 6 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 1 run
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 5 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 41 runs
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 8 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 4 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 71 runs (D/L method)
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by an innings and 12 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 15th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- USA in United Arab Emirates, 2 T20 International Series, 2019 UAE vs USA - Mar 15th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Mar 16th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 18th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 21st, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH vs KAR - Mar 14th, 2019, 05:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
LIVE Score, India vs Australia, 5th ODI at Delhi: Rishabh Pant departs for 16 as India lose third wicket
-
Odisha's tribals who gather and sell minor forest produce left at the mercy of dysfunctional market with no govt support
-
January IIP at 1.7%: Why a consistent downward trend in factory output data over last few months is worrying
-
Rahul Gandhi’s attacks on Modi may grab eyeballs, but without meaningful alliances, Congress' revival is at risk
-
UK Parliament delivers crushing defeat to Theresa May's Brexit deal 391-242 votes; Britain in chaos 17 days before EU divorce date
-
Made in Heaven: Sobhita Dhulipala's Tara Khanna is a refreshingly complex, multi-faceted female character
-
Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminder of 'babu culture'
-
Runner's high: How Brijmohan 'Breeze' Sharma completed a daunting 200-mile race in Australia
-
Champions League: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool look to break the mould against Bayern as last-eight spot beckons
-
LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Australia, लाइव क्रिकेट स्कोर, 5th ODI at Delhi: भारत ने तीसरा विकेट खोया, ऋषभ पंत लौटे
-
लोकतंत्र को मजबूत बनाने, देश के सपनों को पूरा करने के लिए भारी संख्या में मतदान करें: पीएम मोदी
-
शरद पवार की 'भविष्यवाणी'- BJP को नहीं मिलेगा साफ बहुमत, मोदी नहीं बनेंगे प्रधानमंत्री
-
DGCA का बड़ा फैसला, शाम चार बजे के बाद देश में नहीं उड़ेंगे बोइंग 737 मैक्स विमान
-
गुजरात में प्रियंका गांधी की हुंकार, कहा- आजादी की लड़ाई से कम नहीं चुनाव
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8456
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5927
|112
|5
|Australia
|4780
|102
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Dubai: Afghanistan batsmen Mohammad Shahzad and Hashmatullah Shahidi have said that they will go into this year's World Cup better prepared than last time, aiming to add to their solo win in the tournament so far.
File image of Mohammad Shahzad. AP
"Now, it is not like it was before. In 2015, people said it is a proud moment that Afghanistan are a part of the World Cup. It is not the time for that. Now, it is time to say this to everyone else: ‘Wake up, Afghanistan is coming!," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Shahidi as saying.
Afghanistan will go into this year's World Cup with an arsenal of experienced cricketers and promising youngsters. Their spin attack still remains their ace ahead of the tournament.
The trio of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman claimed 16 wickets between them in the recently-concluded ODI series against Ireland and these three will play a pivotal role in Afghanistan's lineup for the World Cup.
"We could beat just one team, Scotland, in the 2015 World Cup, this time we are better prepared with spinners like Mujeeb, Rashid, Nabi and Zahir Khan in our ranks. We are trying our best to perform better in the 2019 World Cup and beat four-five teams in the competition," ICC quoted Shahzad as saying.
Afghanistan has been a strong team in the sub-continent but their lack of experience in England may pose a challenge to the team. Shahidi, however, does not look too concerned.
"The conditions will be tricky, but many (Afghanistan) players have been to England before and know how to play there. Our team is going to Scotland and Ireland before the World Cup and it will be good preparation for us. We are also going to England early," ICC quoted Shahidi as saying.
Afghanistan would look to put up an impressive show in the World Cup this year. They take on Australia in their opening match of the mega event on 1 June.
Updated Date:
Mar 13, 2019 18:06:37 IST
Also See
Shane Warne says MS Dhoni is a 'must-have' player, crucial to Virat Kohli-led India's chances in World Cup
Tough welcome to Steve Smith, David Warner during World Cup could have an impact on rest of Australia team, feels Ricky Ponting
BCCI's Amitabh Choudhary distances himself from letter to ICC on boycotting Pakistan in World Cup, says he didn't write it