VVS Laxman turns 46: Suresh Raina, Gautam Gambhir and others pour in wishes for former India batting hero

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • November 1st, 2020
  • 12:32:27 IST

Former India batting great VVS Laxman celebrates his 46th birthday on Sunday. Known for his flawless batting, Laxman was one of the players of the iconic ‘Fab Four’ of the Indian cricket team that comprised of Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar. One of the major turning points in the Hyderabad cricketer’s career came when he enthralled the Eden Gardens fans in Kolkata with a knock of 281, while he also enjoyed a record 376-run stand with Rahul Dravid during a Test match against Australia. That turned out to be game-changing as the hosts went onto win by 171 runs.

Laxman remains one of the best batsmen India have produced to have never played in a 50-over Cricket World Cup.

All in all, Laxman has scored 8781 runs in 134 Test matches at an average of 45.97, while he has 2338 runs in 86 ODIs at an average of 30.76.

Here’s how the cricketing fraternity wished Laxman on his birthday:

Gautam Gambhir wished him the best of health and happiness

As always, Virender Sehwag added a bit of humour to his wish

Former spinner Pragyan Ojha also joined in wishing the 'artist' Laxman.

Yuvraj Singh, too, had 'very, very special' wishes for the former batsman who has played county cricket for Lancashire in England.

Suresh Raina also wished the 'true gentleman'.

Harbhajan Singh's wishes also followed:

Both the ICC and the BCCI also hailed Laxman, who is in the UAE for the IPL as Sunrisers Hyderabad's mentor.

