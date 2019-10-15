VVS Laxman says he has no doubt that Indian cricket will continue to prosper under BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly, one of the finest Indian captains, will hold the post of the BCCI President for a mere nine months. He will have to demit office in July, due to compulsory cooling off period.
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs VID Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 HYD Vs CHH Chhattisgarh beat Hyderabad by 24 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 NAG Vs CHA Nagaland beat Chandigarh by 1 wicket
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SER Vs BIH Services beat Bihar by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs BEN Bengal tied with Railways
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 6 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 5 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 8 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 8 wickets
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 6 wickets
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs NEP Oman beat Nepal by 6 wickets
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA India beat South Africa by an innings and 137 runs
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCO vs SIN - Oct 18th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 HK vs IRE - Oct 18th, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 19th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 28th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 30th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MP vs RAJ - Oct 16th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ vs TN - Oct 16th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TRI vs BIH - Oct 16th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Economic slowdown: Stress points in real estate limited, but financial sector needs to be watchful
-
Govt to look into Flipkart, Amazon festive discounts after retailer complaints; e-commerce firms say they have complied with rules
-
Afghan Taliban dismisses fear of attacks on India after US troop withdrawal, says neighbourhood's support vital to rebuild country
-
Ayodhya hearing in Supreme Court: 'Only we were asked questions, not Hindu parties'; Muslim side tells Supreme Court
-
Saand Ki Aankh releasing with Housefull 4 this Diwali shows the tectonic shift in business of Hindi cinema
-
FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers: India seeking victory over Bangladesh which allows them to 'keep dreaming'
-
Rural Nepal's women, burdened by menstrual taboos, find solace in the forest
-
Maharashtra polls: Infighting, lack of course correction in Opposition ranks may hand BJP-Shiv Sena easy win
-
Booker Prize 2019 jointly awarded to Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo for patriarchy-dismantling novels
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
New Delhi: Batting legend VVS Laxman on Tuesday said Indian cricket will undoubtedly continue to prosper under former skipper Sourav Ganguly, who is set to take over the reins of the BCCI.
Ganguly, a veteran 113 Tests and 311 ODIs, on Monday filed his nominations papers for the post of BCCI president in Mumbai.
The former Indian skipper is expected to be elected unopposed at the board's Annual General Meeting on 23 October.
"Congrats @SGanguly99 on becoming the President of @BCCI. I have got no doubt that under your leadership Indian Cricket will continue to prosper. Wishing you lots of success in your new role Dada," Laxman tweeted.
Ganguly thanked his former teammate for the congratulatory message.
"Thank u Vvs ..your contributions will be very important," Ganguly tweeted.
The 47-year-old, one of the finest Indian captains, will hold the post of the BCCI President for a mere nine months. He will have to demit office in July, due to compulsory cooling off period.
Updated Date:
Oct 15, 2019 14:56:04 IST
Also See
BCCI deny providing No Objection Certificate to Harbhajan Singh after his name appears in draft for The Hundred
Former India captain Kapil Dev resigns from Cricket Advisory Committee after being served conflict of interest notice
Conflict of interest looms large over Sourav Ganguly as former India captain pads up for new innings