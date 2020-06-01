First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

VVS Laxman praises spin legend Anil Kumble, calls him ‘giant in every sense’

Laxman recalled the 2002 Test match between India and the West Indies in Antigua during which Kumble bowled with vigour despite a broken jaw.

FP Trending, Jun 01, 2020 18:41:56 IST

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman on Monday was all praises about his colleague and ex-head coach of the Indian cricket team Anil Kumble. Laxman recalled the 2002 Test match between India and the West Indies in Antigua during which Kumble bowled with vigour despite a broken jaw.

Sharing Kumble's picture from the match on Instagram, Laxman wrote, “A giant in every sense, he rose above and beyond the call of duty. The grit, drive, and bravery displayed through this picture is quintessential Anil Kumble. Never giving up, no matter what, was a trait which made Anil the cricketer he became.”

Minutes after Laxman shared the post, Kumble thanked him for the praise, adding that Laxman is “no less” and has always brought "positivity in the team."

“Thanks Lax. You are no less. Enjoyed every bit of our partnership in the middle and your calm influence and positivity in the team. Was fortunate to have played in an era with you and other great teammates. Stay safe!” Kumble wrote.

Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also agreed to Laxman's post and called Kumble “India’s biggest match winner ever”.

Kumble is currently the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) cricket committee. The panel led by him last month had recommended a ban on saliva for shining the ball to minimise the risk of COVID-19 infection.

During the 2002 Test match, Kumble was struck by a vicious bouncer from Mervyn Dillon and suffered a broken jaw. Despite being in pain, he bowled for 14 consecutive overs.

Laxman had tweeted that for the next few days he will be paying tribute to his teammates who have influenced him immensely.

On Sunday, Laxman praised Sachin Tendulkar.

“Staying grounded despite the adulation he received is a remarkable quality, one of the hallmarks of his greatness,” the former India batsman wrote.

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2020 18:41:56 IST

Tags : Anil Kumble, Broken Jaw, Cricket, Indian Cricket Team, Kumble Jaw, Sachin Tendulkar, Sports, SportsTracker, Team India, VVS Laxman, West Indies


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all