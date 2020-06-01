Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman on Monday was all praises about his colleague and ex-head coach of the Indian cricket team Anil Kumble. Laxman recalled the 2002 Test match between India and the West Indies in Antigua during which Kumble bowled with vigour despite a broken jaw.

Sharing Kumble's picture from the match on Instagram, Laxman wrote, “A giant in every sense, he rose above and beyond the call of duty. The grit, drive, and bravery displayed through this picture is quintessential Anil Kumble. Never giving up, no matter what, was a trait which made Anil the cricketer he became.”

Minutes after Laxman shared the post, Kumble thanked him for the praise, adding that Laxman is “no less” and has always brought "positivity in the team."

“Thanks Lax. You are no less. Enjoyed every bit of our partnership in the middle and your calm influence and positivity in the team. Was fortunate to have played in an era with you and other great teammates. Stay safe!” Kumble wrote.

Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also agreed to Laxman's post and called Kumble “India’s biggest match winner ever”.

Kumble is currently the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) cricket committee. The panel led by him last month had recommended a ban on saliva for shining the ball to minimise the risk of COVID-19 infection.

During the 2002 Test match, Kumble was struck by a vicious bouncer from Mervyn Dillon and suffered a broken jaw. Despite being in pain, he bowled for 14 consecutive overs.

Laxman had tweeted that for the next few days he will be paying tribute to his teammates who have influenced him immensely.

I have been very fortunate throughout my career to have played alongside men who inspired through their deeds. There are lessons to be learnt, like I did, from the way they carried themselves. Over the next few days, I’ll be paying tribute to teammates who influenced me immensely — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 30, 2020

On Sunday, Laxman praised Sachin Tendulkar.

“Staying grounded despite the adulation he received is a remarkable quality, one of the hallmarks of his greatness,” the former India batsman wrote.

