First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition | Match 7 Dec 06, 2019
NEP vs MDV
Nepal beat Maldives by 84 runs
South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition | Match 4 Dec 05, 2019
NEP vs BHU
Nepal beat Bhutan by 141 runs
South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition Dec 07, 2019
BHU vs MDV
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
ICC CWC League 2 Dec 08, 2019
UAE vs USA
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

VVS Laxman inaugurates Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium's North Stand in honour of Mohammad Azharuddin

While Laxman cut the thread to mark the opening of the stand, former India off-spinner Noel David, Venkatpathy Raju and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj were also present on the occasion.

Press Trust of India, Dec 06, 2019 19:50:47 IST

Batting legend VVS Laxman on Friday inaugurated the newly-refurbished North Stand of the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in honour of former India captain and newly-elected Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohammad Azharuddin here.

While Laxman cut the thread to mark the opening of the stand, former India off-spinner Noel David, Venkatpathy Raju and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj were also present on the occasion.

VVS Laxman inaugurates Rajiv Gandhi International Stadiums North Stand in honour of Mohammad Azharuddin

Mohammad Azharuddin. Image from PTI

Talking about the moment, Azhar said he was honoured.

"I am extremely honoured to be bestowed upon such an honour. I have always played the game to the true spirit and will be striving to develop the game in Hyderarabad," Azhar told PTI.

Asked about the efforts required to arrange the first T20I here at such a short notice, Azhar said: "The day Mumbai showed their reluctance to host the first T20, I then and there said to my colleagues, we will host it no matter what.

"I then contacted BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and the Mumbai Cricket Association officials and after a few parleys managed to convince that Hyderabad is ready to host the match."

Azhar said during his tenure his prerogative would be to take Hyderabad cricket forward.

"I am here to serve the game which gave me what I am today. I involved with administration to take Hyderabad cricket forward and we are ready to host many more international matches in the future when the BCCI asks us come what may," he said.

Hyderabad was earlier supposed to host the third T20I on December 11 but the BCCI was forced to shift the first game of the series from Mumbai after Mumbai police refused to provide security for the match as it coincided with the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition and the "Mahaparinirvan Din" of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 06, 2019 19:50:47 IST

Tags : BCCI, Cricket, Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammed Siraj, Noel David, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Sourav Ganguly, SportsTracker, Venkatpathy Raju, VVS Laxman

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all