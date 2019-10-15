First Cricket
Vizay Hazare Trophy 2019: Faiz Fazal's fifty helps Vidarbha register easy seven-wicket win over Baroda

Chasing 132 for a win, opener Fazal scored 58 not out from 94 deliveries as he carried his bat through the innings by taking his side home with 15.4 overs to spare. He hit six boundaries and one six during his unbeaten knock.

Press Trust of India, Oct 15, 2019 21:17:05 IST

Vadodara: Captain Faiz Fazal struck an unbeaten half century to lead Vidarbha to an easy seven-wicket win over Baroda in their Vizay Hazare Trophy one-day match here on Tuesday.

Chasing 132 for a win, opener Fazal scored 58 not out from 94 deliveries as he carried his bat through the innings by taking his side home with 15.4 overs to spare. He hit six boundaries and one six during his unbeaten knock.

Fazal and wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma (37) stitched 71 runs for the opening wicket to lay the foundation for the win as Vidarbha reached 134 for 3 in 34.2 overs.

Earlier, put into bat, Baroda suffered a batting collapse as their batsmen struggled against the Vidarbha bowlers led by Akshay Wakhare (4/22) to be all out for 131 in 50 overs.

Number 10 batsman Rishi Arothe top-scored with a 41-ball 30.

Brief Score:

Baroda: 131 all out in 50 overs (Rishi Arothe 30; Akshay Wakhare 4/22).

Vidarbha: 134 for 3 in 34.2 overs (Faiz Fazal 58 not out).

Tags : Akshay Wakhare, Baroda, Cricket, Faiz Fazal, Rishi Arothe, SportsTracker, Vidarbha, Vizay Hazare Trophy 2019

