Virender Sehwag turns 42: Virat Kohli, Harbhajan Singh and others wish former India opener on his birthday

One of the most decorated players of the Indian cricket team, Virender Sehwag turned 42 on Tuesday. Having made his international debut in an ODI against Pakistan in 1999, the destructive batsman enjoyed a 14-year career. He retired in 2013, having played 251 ODIs, 104 Test matches and 19 international T20s.

Sehwag also had a successful IPL career, playing 104 matches between the inaugural 2008 season and 2015. He has created several records in international cricket and although he is known for his aggressive style of batting that knew no waiting, Sehwag has to his name the record of one of the fastest Test triple centuries. He is also one of the very few cricketers who have scored two Test triple-hundreds.

The Nawab of Najafgarh is now seen commentating on matches or appearing on cricket-centric shows. To celebrate his birthday, Sehwag also shared some of his favourite international knocks on his Facebook show, Viru ki Baithak.

Several of his teammates as well as junior players took to social media to wish the opener on his birthday.

Friend and former India teammate Harbhajan Singh shared an old photo with the birthday boy where the two can be seen enjoying a practice session in national colours. He quoted a line from the famous song, ‘O Saathi chal’ from the movie Seeta Aur Geeta.

Another contemporary of Sehwag, VVS Laxman wished Viru with a throwback photo where the two sit padded up in Test attire. He wrote, “Many more happy returns of the day to a man whose positivity and self-belief is always a reminder of how to keep things simple in life,” in the caption.

India captain Virat Kohli also left a sweet message on his birthday.

Suresh Raina thanked Sehwag for being an older brother to him and inspiring him through various paths of his life, while Rishabh Pant tagged his ‘Viru Pa’ as a legend and wished him “a bright, healthy and exciting year ahead”.

Sehwag had played a memorable role for the Kings XI Punjab in the IPL. the official Twitter handle of KXIP remembered the “fearless” player who used to open his innings with a four and hit a six to reach any milestone.