First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 40 Jul 02, 2019
BAN vs IND
India beat Bangladesh by 28 runs
ICC CWC | Match 39 Jul 01, 2019
SL vs WI
Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 23 runs
ICC CWC Jul 04, 2019
AFG vs WI
Headingley, Leeds
ZIM in IRE Jul 04, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Virender Sehwag sympathises with Ambati Rayudu after latter's sudden retirement, says World Cup snub must have been 'very painful'

Former India opener Virender Sehwag Wednesday said the World Cup snub must have been painful for middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu, who retired from all forms of cricket.

Press Trust of India, Jul 03, 2019 18:29:02 IST

New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sehwag Wednesday said the World Cup snub must have been painful for middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu, who retired from all forms of cricket.

Snubbed twice over for the ongoing World Cup, Rayudu retired from all forms of cricket without specifying his reasons for calling it quits.

File image of Virender Sehwag. AFP

File image of Virender Sehwag. AFP

"Must definitely be very painful at being ignored for the World Cup for #AmbatiRayudu but I wish him all the very best in life after retirement," Sehwag said on his Twitter post.

The 33-year-old Rayudu was in India's official standbys list for the big event in the UK but was ignored despite the injury-forced ouster of all-rounder Vijay Shankar.

Mayank Agrawal was brought in on the team management's insistence and it is learnt, Rayudu was left quite disappointed by the turn of events.

Rayudu played 55 ODIs for India, scoring 1,694 runs at an average of 47.05. The player, who could never break into the Test team, was in the spotlight before the World Cup, but was was ignored at Shankar's expense in India's final squad.

Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad had justified the move by saying that Shankar had "three-dimensional skills". Shankar couldn't make much of an impact and was eventually forced out by a toe injury.

Rayudu had then taken a dig at Prasad's statement with a cheeky social media post.

"Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup," he had tweeted at the time.

He was later put in the standbys list but wasn't called.

Updated Date: Jul 03, 2019 18:29:02 IST

Tags : Ambati Rayudu, Ambati Rayudu Retirement, Ambati Rayudu Retires, Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India, Indian Cricket Team, Sports, SportsTracker, Vijay Shankar, Virender Sehwag

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 8 7 1 0 14
India 8 6 1 1 13
New Zealand 8 5 2 1 11
England 8 5 3 0 10
Pakistan 8 4 3 1 9
Sri Lanka 8 3 3 2 8
Bangladesh 8 3 4 1 7
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 8 1 6 1 3
Afghanistan 8 0 8 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6257 123
2 India 6471 122
3 New Zealand 4517 113
4 Australia 5411 113
5 South Africa 5030 109
6 Pakistan 4615 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all