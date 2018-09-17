Virender Sehwag says resignation from advisory committee is in best interest of Delhi cricket
Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Monday said he resigned from the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association's (DDCA) cricket committee keeping the body's interests in mind.
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 40 runs
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW Sri Lanka Women beat India Women by 3 wickets
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs HK Pakistan beat Hong Kong by 8 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN Vs SL Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 137 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 SL vs AFG - Sep 17th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs HK - Sep 18th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs PAK - Sep 19th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs AFG - Sep 20th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs A2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs A2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs B2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B1 - Sep 25th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A2 vs B2 - Sep 26th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Goa crisis LIVE updates: As BJP looks for alternative leadership, Congress tells governor to not dissolve Assembly
-
Church and sexual abuse: Catholics, State have been silent for too long; Kerala rape must cause Vatican to act
-
Ahead of FATF review, heat is on Pakistan as Asia-Pacific Policy Group says country's counter-terror efforts are not enough
-
Singapore Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton reaffirms his class, Ferrari's flawed tyre strategy and other talking points
-
Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan isn’t merely a 'comeback' for Abhishek Bachchan; it's a reminder of his potential
-
Sensex crashes 505 points to 37,585.51on rupee woes, global worries; Nifty ends below 11,400-mark
-
बिहार में बीजेपी-जेडीयू सीट शेयरिंग पर सहमति! उपेक्षा से दूसरे सहयोगी दलों के तल्ख तेवर
-
भोपाल में राहुल की संकल्प यात्रा Live Updates: रोड शो के जरिए चुनाव का बिगुल फूंका
-
कांग्रेस ने गोवा में सरकार बनाने का दावा किया पेश, चिट्ठी लेकर राजभवन पहुंचे विधायक
-
माजिद मेमन ने पीएम मोदी पर दिया विवादित बयान, बोहरा समुदाय से जुड़ा है कनेक्शन
-
महागठबंधन की खातिर मायावती के आगे झुकने को तैयार हैं अखिलेश!
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Monday said he resigned from the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association's (DDCA) cricket committee keeping the body's interests in mind.
Sehwag, along with committee members Aakash Chopra and Rahul Sanghvi, had recommended the retention of Manoj Prabhakar as bowling coach but it wasn't ratified by the management.
It couldn't be confirmed if that was the trigger for Sehwag's resignation.
However, as per DDCA sources the trio's resignation was accepted because the state body will submit a new constitution as per Supreme Court orders in the next two days and fresh panels need to be appointed.
File image of Virender Sehwag. AFP
When Sehwag was asked whether Prabhakar's non-appointment led to his resignation, he gave an open-ended reply.
''We had come together and given time and effort with the idea of contributing and helping in the improvement of Delhi cricket within the framework of our role as a cricket committee," Sehwag told PTI.
''However, looking at the best interest of Delhi Cricket, we would like to inform you that all three of us would not be able to continue with the assignment of Cricket Committee of DDCA any further due to our busy schedule in day to day life," he added.
Is is believed that skipper Gautam Gambhir is against Prabhakar's appointment as he had been named in the 2000 match-fixing scandal.
"Gautam has always followed this principle that he doesn't want anyone remotely involved in malpractice like match-fixing to be a part of Delhi dressing room," a DDCA official said on condition of anonymity.
"However, it is wrong to say that Sehwag and Gambhir had a tiff on Prabhakar issue as the latter was special invitee to the panel.
"After the new constitution is adopted, Sehwag would have been hit by Conflict of Interest clause as he is an expert in the DDCA president's channel. Similarly, Sanghvi is associated with Mumbai Indians. So they knew they had to go," the official said.
However, when asked why Gambhir didn't protest in 2007-08 when Delhi won Ranji Trophy and Prabhakar was the bowling coach at that time or for that matter last year, the official known for his proximity to Gambhir gave a different reply.
"In both cases there was nobody who would have listened to Gambhir. If you look at 2016 season, Ajay Jadeja was appointed coach and as a captain he had to put his foot down. No alleged match-fixer in the dressing room of which he is a part," the official said.
Updated Date:
Sep 17, 2018
Also See
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Gautam Gambhir to lead Delhi; Rishabh Pant to play first three matches
India vs England: Criticism of Hardik Pandya is excessive; all-rounder deserves to be persisted with
India vs England: Alastair Cook's fairytale, James Anderson's record; Twitterati react to hosts' 4-1 win