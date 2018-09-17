First Cricket
Virender Sehwag says resignation from advisory committee is in best interest of Delhi cricket

Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Monday said he resigned from the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association's (DDCA) cricket committee keeping the body's interests in mind.

Press Trust of India, September 17, 2018

New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Monday said he resigned from the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association's (DDCA) cricket committee keeping the body's interests in mind.

Sehwag, along with committee members Aakash Chopra and Rahul Sanghvi, had recommended the retention of Manoj Prabhakar as bowling coach but it wasn't ratified by the management.

It couldn't be confirmed if that was the trigger for Sehwag's resignation.

However, as per DDCA sources the trio's resignation was accepted because the state body will submit a new constitution as per Supreme Court orders in the next two days and fresh panels need to be appointed.

File image of Virender Sehwag. AFP

File image of Virender Sehwag. AFP

When Sehwag was asked whether Prabhakar's non-appointment led to his resignation, he gave an open-ended reply.

''We had come together and given time and effort with the idea of contributing and helping in the improvement of Delhi cricket within the framework of our role as a cricket committee," Sehwag told PTI.

''However, looking at the best interest of Delhi Cricket, we would like to inform you that all three of us would not be able to continue with the assignment of Cricket Committee of DDCA any further due to our busy schedule in day to day life," he added.

Is is believed that skipper Gautam Gambhir is against Prabhakar's appointment as he had been named in the 2000 match-fixing scandal.

"Gautam has always followed this principle that he doesn't want anyone remotely involved in malpractice like match-fixing to be a part of Delhi dressing room," a DDCA official said on condition of anonymity.

"However, it is wrong to say that Sehwag and Gambhir had a tiff on Prabhakar issue as the latter was special invitee to the panel.

"After the new constitution is adopted, Sehwag would have been hit by Conflict of Interest clause as he is an expert in the DDCA president's channel. Similarly, Sanghvi is associated with Mumbai Indians. So they knew they had to go," the official said.

However, when asked why Gambhir didn't protest in 2007-08 when Delhi won Ranji Trophy and Prabhakar was the bowling coach at that time or for that matter last year, the official known for his proximity to Gambhir gave a different reply.

"In both cases there was nobody who would have listened to Gambhir. If you look at 2016 season, Ajay Jadeja was appointed coach and as a captain he had to put his foot down. No alleged match-fixer in the dressing room of which he is a part," the official said.

Updated Date: Sep 17, 2018

