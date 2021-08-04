Virender Sehwag reveals his phone number on Twitter; fans on social media call it a prank

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag is known to be extremely active on social media. His recent post on Twitter has shocked fans and surprised social media users after he shared his mobile number online.

At a time when personalities and icons go to any length to keep their personal information private, Sehwag seems to have broken the rule by revealing his mobile number.

Informing his followers in a tweet, Sehwag shared that he dropped his phone 'in the shower;. The post reads, “Dropped my phone in the shower, getting it fixed, call me on 9112083319”.

Dropped my phone in the shower, getting it fixed, call me on 9112083319 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 3, 2021

Minutes after going viral, the tweet garnered a lot of attention on the microblogging site. So far, it has gained over 17,000 likes in just a few hours.

Many users thought that Sehwag’s account had been hacked while others were left wondering if it’s a prank or a marketing gimmick. Amid all the comments, few even tried calling the given number to check its authenticity.

So far, the cricketer has not reacted or responded yet on the post other than dropping a smile emoji when someone pointed out that it was a promotional campaign.

Sehwag is one of the legends of Indian cricket. He has featured in 104 Tests, 251 ODIs, and 19 T20Is for Team India. The right-handed batsman has scored a whopping 8,586 runs in Test cricket and 8,273 runs in the ODI format.

In March 2013, the cricketer played his final international match for India against Australia. Also known as the Nawab of Najafgarh, Sehwag is the only Indian batsman to have scored two triple centuries in Test cricket.