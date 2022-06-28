Virender Sehwag picks India’s top 3 for T20 World Cup, excludes Virat Kohli

The Indian team had a miserable T20 World Cup last year in the UAE. Virat Kohli has been replaced by Rohit Sharma as India captain and with a number of new faces auditioning for spots, India would hope to fare much better in the World Cup slated to be held later this year in Australia.

Speaking about the team combination and how India should look to approach the tournament, former India opener Virender Sehwag has named Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and KL Rahul as his preferred options for the top-order slot.

"India has options aplenty when it comes to hard hitters in T20s. However, I would personally vouch for Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and KL Rahul as the top three batters for the World Cup in Australia," the former India opener was quoted by PTI.

Interestingly, Sehwag has not named Virat Kohli and it is understandable since the former India captain has been going through an extended lean patch and looked out of sorts in the IPL.

"The right-hand and left-hand combination of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, or for that matter, Ishan and KL Rahul could be quite interesting for the World T20," he added.

Sehwag also backed young pacer Umran Malik to be successful in Australia and hoped that he makes it in the squad. He believes Umran could be India’s key bowler alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

"This IPL has given us many promising young bowlers, but Umran’s skills and talent will definitely earn him a place in the Indian across all three formats in the long run," he remarked.

Australia, who won the title in UAE, will look to defend it in their own backyard when they will host it in the month of October-November. India are currently looking at different options for different slots and how the squad takes shape will be keenly observed.