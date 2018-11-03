First Cricket
Virender Sehwag parts ways with Kings XI Punjab after five years of association with IPL franchise

Virender Sehwag's future at KXIP became unclear after the team appointed former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson on a two-year contract earlier this week, replacing Australian Brad Hodge.

Press Trust of India, November 03, 2018

New Delhi: Virender Sehwag on Saturday announced that he will not be part of the Kings XI Punjab dressing room next IPL after mentoring the team in the previous three seasons.

File image of Virender Sehwag. AFP

"All good things must come to an end and I've had a wonderful time at Kings 11 (sic) Punjab, for 2 seasons as a player and 3 as a mentor. My association with Kings 11 (sic) comes to an end and I am thankful for the time I have had here and wish the team all the very best for the times ahead," tweeted Sehwag.

The former India opener had become KXIP's mentor in 2016 after being a player for two seasons.

KXIP have never won the IPL and their last appearance in the play-offs came in 2014, when they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in the final.

