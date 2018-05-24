First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Eliminator May 23, 2018
KOL Vs RAJ
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 25 runs
IPL | Qualifier 1 May 22, 2018
HYD Vs CHE
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2 wickets
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
INDW vs MALW
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
BANW vs SLW
Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Virat Kohli’s stint with Surrey called off due to neck injury; BCCI confident India captain will be fit for England tour

Kohli had visited a hospital in Mumbai for a check-up on Wednesday. However, the Indian cricketer is not suffering from a slip disc as reported by media organisations earlier.

FirstCricket Staff, May 24, 2018

Virat Kohli’s much-awaited stint with Surrey is off due to a neck injury he suffered during an Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad last Thursday.

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a statement on Thursday afternoon to put to rest all the speculation about the nature of the injury, with some news outlets claiming Kohli had suffered a slip disc. The BCCI release did not clarify about the injury being a slip disc, but said that the BCCI was confident Kohli would be fully fit in time for the testing tour of England.

File image of Virat Kohli. AFP

File image of Virat Kohli. AFP

The BCCI release said: “(Kohli) will now undergo a period of rehabilitation under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team. He will begin training and subsequently undergo a fitness test at the NCA in Bengaluru from June 15. The BCCI Medical Team is confident that Mr Kohli will regain full fitness ahead of India’s upcoming tours to Ireland and England.”

According to media reports, Kohli had visited a hospital in Mumbai for a check-up on Wednesday.

An unnamed BCCI official, who is privy to Kohli's county engagements, told PTI: "Yes, Virat has had fatigue issues and this is a case of workload management rather than injury management. But it isn't a case of slip disc. As of now, we will be monitoring his workload.

"Yesterday, Virat posted his fitness video as part of the government's 'Fitness Challenge'. I can tell you that the video was shot yesterday," the BCCI source added.

The PTI report had also added that Kohli had only gone to the Mumbai doctor for a precautionary check-up and was not feeling any pain after RCB's final game.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the India captain had been informed that he had suffered a slipped disc (herniated disc) by one of the top orthopaedic surgeons in the country, who practices at a hospital in Mumbai. However, subsequent reports have pointed out that Kohli is not suffering from a slipped disc, only fatigue and a neck sprain.

The Mirror report had even gone to the extent of saying that the doctors had informed Kohli that some spinal nerves had been damaged and there was a risk he would have to miss a part of the Indian team’s upcoming England tour, which starts in July. However, Kohli was reportedly informed that he would not need surgery.

Kohli had chosen to play for Surrey in order to get acclimatised to the conditions in England, where he had a forgettable series in 2014, scoring just 134 runs in 10 innings.

India are scheduled to play two T20Is against Ireland on 27 and 29 June, before three T20Is, three ODIs and five Tests against England before the series ends in September.

Surrey are yet to release a statement on the matter. The cricketer in question himself also did not make a statement.

On Thursday in the midst of media frenzy over his injury, he put up another video on Twitter, which spoke of his stint in the Indian Premier League with Royal Challengers Bangalore. The cricketer apologised to Bengaluru fans for the team’s dismal season, where the failed to make it to the playoffs.

Kohli has had tremendous workload during the past one year starting June 2017. In this phase, he appeared in nine Tests and 29 of the 32 ODIs that the national team played. He also played nine out of India's 18 T20 Internationals.

In all, he played 47 international matches with only Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya (48 each) playing a match more than him. Add to it, the 14 IPL matches and his tally goes up to 61 in all.

(With PTI inputs)

Updated Date: May 24, 2018

Tags : ##FitnessChallenge #BCCI #County Cricket #Cricket #Fitness Challenge #Herniated Disc #India Vs England #India Vs England 2018 #India's Tour Of England #Indian Cricket Team #IPL #IPL 2018 #Neck Sprain #Royal London Cup #Slip Disc #SportsTracker #Surrey #Virat Kohli

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Kolkata
 14 8 6 0 16
4
Rajasthan
 14 7 7 0 14
5
Mumbai
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Bangalore
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
8
Delhi
 14 5 9 0 10

Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all