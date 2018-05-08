First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 40 May 08, 2018
RAJ Vs PUN
Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab by 15 runs
IPL | Match 39 May 07, 2018
HYD Vs BLR
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 runs
BANW in SA May 09, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
BANW in SA May 11, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Virat Kohli's selection in Indian squad for Ireland T20s creates confusion as dates clash with his county commitments

The national selection committee's decision to name India skipper Virat Kohli for the two-match T20 series against Ireland has created confusion as it's clashing with his county commitments for Surrey.

PTI, May 08, 2018

New Delhi: The national selection committee's decision to name India skipper Virat Kohli for the two-match T20 series against Ireland has created confusion as it's clashing with his county commitments for Surrey.

There were rumours in the BCCI corridors that the section which wasn't happy with Kohli skipping the one-off Test match against Afghanistan, has played a role in cutting short his county stint in favour of the T20 Internationals against the minnows.

File image of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. Reuters

File image of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. Reuters

India are set to play two T20's against Ireland in Dublin's Malahide on 27 and 29 June while Kohli is scheduled to play his last county match for Surrey against Yorkshire at Scarborough from 25 to 28 June.

According to an announcement made by the county: "India captain Virat Kohli will play for Surrey during the entire month of June."

Despite the county matches schedule being announced much in advance before the team selection, it was surprising to find Kohli's name for the two-match series against Ireland.

When chairman of selectors MSK Prasad was contacted by PTI for a clarification whether it was a clerical error, he said: "Kindly talk to the BCCI secretary on this issue."

When BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary was asked, he replied.

"Be rest assured, everything is fine," was all he said.

However, there has been no clarity as to what will be Kohli's choice as he gets to play only three four-day matches during his stint.

"If the selectors have picked him for the Ireland T20s despite the county dates being available, it means that he will not play the game against Yorkshire. This cannot be a unilateral decision as the county contracts has been inked after much deliberation. Playing against Ireland means that he will get only two county games.

"It will be very interesting to know why has there been a change in Virat's schedule if England Tests are paramount," wondered a senior BCCI official when apprised of the situation.

Whether Surrey would agree to the new arrangement is another question because the contract was signed after a lot of deliberations regarding Kohli's image rights.

Updated Date: May 08, 2018

Tags : #Amitabh Choudhary #BCCI #County Cricket #Cricket #Ireland #MSK Prasad #SportsTracker #Surrey #Virat Kohli

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 10 8 2 0 16
2
Chennai
 10 7 3 0 14
3
Punjab
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Kolkata
 10 5 5 0 10
5
Mumbai
 10 4 6 0 8
6
Rajasthan
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Bangalore
 10 3 7 0 6
8
Delhi
 10 3 7 0 6
DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match

voting results

Ajinkya Rahane
23%
Sanju Samson
26%
KL Rahul
30%
Mujeeb Rahaman
22%

IPL 2018: Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win clash




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all