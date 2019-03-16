First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
USA in UAE | 1st T20I Mar 15, 2019
UAE Vs USA
Match Abandoned
SL in SA | 4th ODI Mar 13, 2019
SA Vs SL
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
USA in UAE Mar 16, 2019
UAE vs USA
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
SL in SA Mar 16, 2019
SA vs SL
Newlands, Cape Town
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Virat Kohli's personality and mental strength makes him the best in ODIs, believes AB De Villiers

Kohli and I are both fighters and don't enjoy losing, we love batting together and taking the game away from teams, says De Villiers

Press Trust of India, Mar 16, 2019 10:02:08 IST

Johannesburg: South African great AB de Villiers feels Virat Kohli's "personality and mental strength" makes him the best ODI player at the moment.

De Villiers, who has retired from international cricket, will be seen batting alongside India and RCB skipper Kohli in the IPL beginning 23 March.

"Virat's performances over the last while have been incredible and I can't see it stopping very soon. I have played with him for eight years now in the IPL and you can never take the class out of the guy," de Villiers told sport24.

File image of RCB's Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers. Sportzpics

File image of RCB's Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers. Sportzpics

"However, he is human after all and, like any other cricketer, he will go through patches from time to time where he has to go back to the basics and work his way through it again. I believe it's his personality and mental strength that gets him through those moments and makes him the best ODI player in the world at the moment."

The 35-year-old sees a lot of similarities between himself and Kohli.

"We are both fighters and don't enjoy losing, we love batting together and taking the game away from teams."

Talking about the World Cup in May-July, de Villiers picked India and England among the favourites.

"The Proteas are certainly in the running, but I won't say they are the favourites to be honest with you. India and England are looking strong, Australia have won five World Cups in the past and Pakistan claimed the Champions Trophy in the UK two years ago.

"Those four teams are probably the favourites, but the way the Proteas have been playing in the 50-over format of late has been encouraging," he added.

Updated Date: Mar 16, 2019 10:02:08 IST

Tags : AB De Villiers, Cricket, India, RCB, Royal Challengers Bangalore, SportsTracker, Virat Kohli

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6054 112
5 Australia 4951 103
6 Pakistan 4872 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all