Virat Kohli's luck needs to change: Sunil Gavaskar on batter's poor form

Virat Kohli is probably going through his longest lean patch having struggled at the crease ever since IPL 2022 commenced. While there may have been a few good knocks, there was only one half century and three golden ducks.

In Friday's (13 May) match against Punjab Kings, Kohli only managed to put up 20 runs off 14 balls before being dismissed by Kasigo Rabada.

Cricket stalwart Sunil Gavaskar opined that maybe it's not technical issues plaguing Kohli's game but just that luck needs to find him and go his way. Gavaskar had no advice for the star batter who has shown immense skill and class in scoring 70 international hundreds.

"What can you tell him? He has got 70 international hundred. There is no advice to give him. Luck needs to change," Gavaskar said.

However, it is also concerning that a player of Kohli's stature has gotten out eight times within the first 15 deliveries in IPL 2022. His form seems off-tune for whatever reason.

"Block till the 16th ball and then start scoring runs," Gavaskar joked while speaking to Star Sports.



Experts had envisioned better performance from Kohli this year, once he was free from the burden of captaincy, but things got progressively worse.

"Apart from the opposition, every other person wants to see him score runs. There are very few more attractive players in the game than Kohli. When he gets going, the cut shots, the pull shots, the drives, everything is brilliant."

Gavaskar emphasized yet again on the probability of luck.

"It's a matter of luck just going his way. The other day, he played uppishly and it went straight to the fielder. On another day, the fielder could have been 5 yards to the left or right, it could have been a boundary. When luck is not going his way, your first mistake will get you out. Just hope luck runs his way and then he will be back among scoring the big runs."

