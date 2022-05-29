Virat Kohli's heartfelt note to RCB fans: '12th Man Army, you have been fantastic'

Royal Challengers Bangalore stalwart Virat Kohli penned a heartfelt note to fans and team management after the franchise ended another trophyless season with a loss against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 Qualifier 2.

The former RCB skipper took to Twitter to praise RCB's official fans group '12th Man Army' while sharing a photo collage of himself from the campaign that saw Kohli endure a horrific run of form before a decisive 70-run-odd innings by him took RCB to the playoffs.

"Sometimes you win, and sometimes you don't, but the 12th Man Army, you have been fantastic, always backing us throughout our campaign. You make cricket special. The learning never stops. (1/2)," Kohli wrote on his official social media handles.

He also showed his gratitude towards the RCB management and support staff.

"A big thanks to the management, support staff and all the people who are part of this amazing franchise. See you next season @RCBTweets #PlayBold (2/2)."

Sometimes you win, and sometimes you don't, but the 12th Man Army, you have been fantastic, always backing us throughout our campaign. You make cricket special. The learning never stops. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/mRx4rslWFK — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 28, 2022

On a personal level, it wasn't the best of the season for Kohli, who managed just two half-centuries in 16 games while falling for an unprecedented golden duck thrice in a roller coaster of a season.

In his last outing against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2, Kohli's technique came into question once again as he was beaten by the bounce of pacer Prasidh Krishna and edged a simple catch after scoring just 7.

Kohli finished IPL 2022 with a below-par 341 runs at an average of 22.73 and a strike rate of 115.78 by his high standards.

